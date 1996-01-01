Thread: When will GU lose? ESPN weighs in.

-
When will GU lose? ESPN weighs in.
First loss: Not before the NCAA tournament, if ever
Statistically speaking, Gonzaga has an extraordinarily strong chance of running the table in the regular season. "Extraordinarily strong" here means about a 1-in-2 probability, by KenPom's lights, but a heads-or-tails shot at regular-season perfection should be rightly understood as an exceedingly rare opportunity in college basketball.
The Bulldogs' path to a perfect regular season reflects two coincidental factors. On the one hand, this might indeed turn out to be Mark Few's best team yet. (Though the 2017 and 2019 teams, to name two, were hardly chopped liver statistically.) At the same time, it's unclear to this point in the season whether the rest of the West Coast Conference will produce a clear at-large-quality rival.
Naturally, if the game scheduled for Dec. 5 against Baylor in Indianapolis had actually taken place, either the Bears or the Zags would be missing from this list. As it is, both the Zags and the Bears still have a shot at a perfect season.
We'll have to see an NCAA bracket before declaring on Gonzaga's chances to become the first undefeated team to win a national title since Indiana in 1976. Who knows, maybe the Bulldogs will be matched with one or two unusually dangerous and underseeded opponents in their own region. Or perhaps Gonzaga will reach a Final Four studded with fellow No. 1 seeds the way undefeated Kentucky did in 2015. One thing is already clear, however. Members of that 1976 group of Hoosiers should be paying very close attention to the Zags in 2021.
This year might be the most bizarre year in modern basketball. I do hope we don’t receive the dreaded asterisk if we wi the title and are undefeated. Whether cultural or viral, sometimes both, I’ve yet to see a basketball season/s we’ve waded through these past 10 months. We do what we can do. All the best to our kids. Surely they’ve done their part.
