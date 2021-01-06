Decent slate of match-ups today

Pitt @ Syracuse - 1:30 - ACCN

#19 VA Tech @ Louisville - 3:30 - ACCN

4:00

Arkansas @ #9 Tenn - ESPN2
Georgetown @ Butler - FS1
Georgia @ LSU - SECN

5:00

St. John's @ Xavier - CBSSN
Wichita St @ #11 Houston - ESPN+

5:30

#16 Minnesota @ #10 Michigan - BTN
BC @ #21 Duke - ACCN

6:00

Oklahoma @ #2 Baylor - ESPN2
Seton Hall @ # 7 Creighton - FS1
TAMU @ South Carolina - ESPNU
Auburn @ Ole Miss - SECN
Wake Forest @ #22 Virginia - ACC / FOXSPORTSWEST

Air Force @ Boise State - FS1 - 8:00

