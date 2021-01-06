-
Other Games - Weds - 01. 06. 21
Decent slate of match-ups today
Pitt @ Syracuse - 1:30 - ACCN
#19 VA Tech @ Louisville - 3:30 - ACCN
4:00
Arkansas @ #9 Tenn - ESPN2
Georgetown @ Butler - FS1
Georgia @ LSU - SECN
5:00
St. John's @ Xavier - CBSSN
Wichita St @ #11 Houston - ESPN+
5:30
#16 Minnesota @ #10 Michigan - BTN
BC @ #21 Duke - ACCN
6:00
Oklahoma @ #2 Baylor - ESPN2
Seton Hall @ # 7 Creighton - FS1
TAMU @ South Carolina - ESPNU
Auburn @ Ole Miss - SECN
Wake Forest @ #22 Virginia - ACC / FOXSPORTSWEST
Air Force @ Boise State - FS1 - 8:00
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10106/group/50
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules