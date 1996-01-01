-
ESPN: Biggest Surprises and Disappointments...
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ketball-season
Surprises
The state of Minnesota takes over college basketball
At some point during your first conversation with Minnesotans, they'll ask you to name your favorite Prince album. (Answer: "Sign o' the Times.") This year, they also might ask if you know about the local products who've made an impact on the college basketball scene -- men's and women's -- this season. Freshman Paige Bueckers (Hopkins, Minnesota) entered the week averaging 18.0 points per game for an undefeated UConn women's team. Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs (St. Paul) could become a consensus first-team All-American and a top-five pick in the NBA draft. The No. 1 high school prospect, Chet Holmgren (Minneapolis), is also a Minnesotan. And the Minnesota Golden Gophers have manufactured what has arguably been the most surprising run in men's college basketball this season.
Corey Kispert
Mark Few's Gonzaga squad has only looked mortal once, in a five-point win over West Virginia during which Jalen Suggs left early because of an ankle injury before returning to help his team seal the win. The five-star Suggs has been great, but it's the 6-foot-7 senior Kispert who has blossomed into a surprisingly serious Wooden Award candidate and a first-round NBA prospect. Kispert is averaging 21.6 PPG and has made 76% of his shots inside the arc and 51% of his 3-pointers. Those are Doug McDermott numbers, but McDermott wasn't sharing the ball with two players (Suggs, Drew Timme) who also are vying for All-America honors. The Corey Kispert Show should go viral soon.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules