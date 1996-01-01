Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: JOE LUNARDI'S LATEST BRACKS

    Default JOE LUNARDI'S LATEST BRACKS

    https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...t-bracketology
    Yike. Not a fan of that region!
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Yike. Not a fan of that region!
    Region of Death, to borrow from the soccer world.
    Region 4 looks mighty soft.
    Quote Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo View Post
    Yike. Not a fan of that region!
    That's what I though...and if we won that region we'd get the winner of region 4 in the FF...ICK
    He has OSU in the field. They received a ban for postseason play. They have appealed the decisions. Hmm...
    Duke an 8 seed, with a NET over 100?
