Thread: JOE LUNARDI'S LATEST BRACKS

https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...t-bracketology
Yike. Not a fan of that region!
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo
Yike. Not a fan of that region!
Region of Death, to borrow from the soccer world.
Region 4 looks mighty soft.
Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo
Yike. Not a fan of that region!
That's what I though...and if we won that region we'd get the winner of region 4 in the FF...ICK
He has OSU in the field. They received a ban for postseason play. They have appealed the decisions. Hmm...
Duke an 8 seed, with a NET over 100?
Forum Rules