Thread: Kispert on Jon Rothstein's You Tube Broadcast

Location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpFi...ature=youtu.be
Time: Supposed to start at 10:00am, PT
Kispert thinks the variety of styles they've played thus far is preparing them for March Madness, echoing Mark Few's comments.
Says Suggs does a great job of being "present in the moment" and taking care of his teammates.
Says his commitment to improvement and working to improve is what has created the year he has had so far. Feels like he has more freedom this year.
Said the NBA draft process was "really, really interesting," much of it done via Zoom calls from his couch at home. Listened to the advice from NBA folks as well as his coaches. Says he's thankful he stayed. Feels his performance on the court is validating his decision.
No fans, really sad, especially the first home game. Though the Kennel isn't the Kennel, they are trying to make the best of it.
If games weren't being played, not sure what the mental health of the team would be. Thankfully they don't have that circumstance. We're making sacrifices and they are paying off.
Corey talked about Few's wake boarding prowess and how Few has encouraged him to enjoy that pursuit.
Things to work on: Tightening up rotations on D, communicating on the D end. We try to make each other better in practice.
Has tried to model his game after Joe Harris.
Kispert offered his view on his culinary skills and preferences. . .
The Beach Cafe in Edmonds, WA, is where he would go if he could only have one place to have a meal, and he would opt for a steak.
That's it. To no one's surprise, Kispert handled the video call with aplomb.
I assume the episode will be available for replay via You Tube if you care to catch it later today
Corey is absolutely fantastic in interviews. He's so honest and forthcoming, he's doesn't give you that feeling that he's just trying to say the right thing or give a canned sports response.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
Thank you very much for the summary, Reno!