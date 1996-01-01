Thread: GU vs BYU - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Unless we are told otherwise, we have to assume this game is happening.
What are you expecting to see? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
Unless we are told otherwise, we have to assume this game is happening.
What are you expecting to see? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!
Last edited by LongIslandZagFan; Today at 09:31 AM.
Would like to see Jalen start to get back into the flow a little more...
GU 98
SC 68
Rumor of Cancelled SC Season 0
GU 92
BYU 74
GU| 98
BYU|76
catholics 99
LDSaints 73
89-74 Zags
It's not funny.
Zags 103-78
As far as predictions go, here's some interesting insight:
https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=25325110Originally Posted by clocker at Cougar Board;