Thread: GU vs BYU - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

GU vs BYU - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    LongIslandZagFan
    GU vs BYU - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Unless we are told otherwise, we have to assume this game is happening.

    What are you expecting to see? Hoping to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    CdAZagFan
    Would like to see Jalen start to get back into the flow a little more...

    GU 98
    SC 68
    Rumor of Cancelled SC Season 0
    zagsfanforlife
    GU 92
    BYU 74
    gozagswoohoo
    GU 92
    BYU 74
    LongIslandZagFan
    Would like to see Jalen start to get back into the flow a little more...

    GU 98
    SC 68
    Rumor of Cancelled SC Season 0

    CdA... please update with BYU score instead.
    ArchaeaBYU
    GU| 98
    BYU|76
    ZagsGoZags
    catholics 99
    LDSaints 73
    willandi
    89-74 Zags
    ZagzKrak
    Zags 103-78
    zagdontzig
    As far as predictions go, here's some interesting insight:

    Quote Originally Posted by clocker at Cougar Board;
    Agree ... + the Zag guard roster is not exactly hitting on all cylinders Now might be the most beneficial timing. Suggs and Cook have been nagged with injury recently. Their lineup of four tall athletic guards has been their method of swarming the ball and disturbing play calling, leading to poor shooting, clock violations, breakdowns and runouts. And wearing the other teams 1s and 2s down with speedy play. They still have quality there but not the numbers.
    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=25325110
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
