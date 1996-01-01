Thread: PORTLAND PILOTS FLYING HIGH AT 3-0 WCC. WILL THE ZAGS SHOOT THEM DOWN?

Ok let me start with the Portland 2nd half of game I watched this afternoon. Three players really impressed me one was a surprise out of no where lets start with her, after talking about the coach. Even though I know the Lady Zags inside and out not the case with other teams players in the WCC, so often when I scout other teams players jump out of no where on me today that was the case.
Portland beat St. Marys by 23 points. But in the 2nd half it looked like Major League playing against Minors.
First of all let me say I was really impressed by Portlands coach Meeks again today. He full courted pressed St. Mary's a majority of the 2nd half. And St. Mary's was clueless against the full court press (reminds me of the Zags last year having problems with the same thing). Coach Meeks frequently substituted keeping his players fresh for the full court press and all the players coming off the bench were energized and excited the full court press impressively. Coach Meeks played 14 players today. Looks like to me Coach Dad Meeks found a secret weapon tonight with his Freshman daughter coming off the bench.
#1 Meeks (5'7") she came off the bench in the 2nd half, she is a 3 point specialist. She made all four 3 points attempts scoring 12 points. The first two shots nothing but net, the 2nd 2 showed her touch other two off the rim and in. Did I mention this is the coaches daughter, and she is a calm as a cucumber just like her father. Can't miss her long blond hair pony tail reaching to the back of her waist. When she comes in the game someone is going to have to stick on her like glue from the 3 point line.
*#10 Andrews (5'9")I remember her vividly (like a horror show). Just in the 2nd half it seems like 3 times I saw her dribble in from the left side and put up 3 left hand layups, and she never misses from the left side it seems. Also saw her do a nice back door cut where the ball was passed to her for a layup. Today #10 had 10 assists to go along with 13 points. Oh yes she was player of the week last week also. She might be battling Jenn Wirth for the honor this week Saturday depending on how they both play this week and which team wins. #10 Andrews averaging 13.6 points per game, playmaker leads team in assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2nd best rebounder on team.
*#12 Fowler (6'1") If you can believe it actually improved her game from last year. Her newest weapon she can make 3 pointers. She was 2-4 on 3 pointers today, while scoring 16 points. But the play that wowed me today was a St. Mary's girl had the ball bounced away from her with no Portland player close, the St. Marys girl went to pick the ball back up before the mid court line. Then out of nowhere Fowler came diving in like making head first slide to 2nd base, swiped the ball from the girl as she was putting her fingers on it then flipped the ball up to Andrews who also appeared out of no where, who in turn out ran 2 St. Marys players down the court for a easy layup. #12 Fowler averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebound per game and is great getting out on the fast break.
* #4 Frawley (6'0") Averaging 6.4 points per game. Choose to shoot a deep 3 from on top of the key today and nothing but net, announcer said she was coming back from some kind of injury. Wow that girl has deep 3 point range.
* #15 Muhlheim (5'7") averages 9.2 points a game. Have to stick to her on the 3 point line she is 21-50 on 3 pointers this year.
* 44 Walker (6'5") Had 10 points tonight on 5-9 FG.
#5 Shearer averaging 5.7 points a game.
#2 Plug averaging 4.3 points a game. Thought the announcer said she to is coming back from some injury and also played today.
#23 Kaituu averaging 4.1 points a game.
Portland has Freshman twins the MCcliment sisters. Wow is the WBB WCC the twin capital or what (LOL).
#21 MCcliment (6'0") looks like the better of the two twins at this point (LOL).
Portland has one glaring weakness thats rebounding.
* Denotes Starters.