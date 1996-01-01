Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: Gonzaga hosting BYU

  Today, 09:11 PM #1
    HillZag
    Default Gonzaga hosting BYU

    I just heard that with the various cancelations occurring, Gonzaga will be hosting BYU on Thursday.
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
  Today, 09:16 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default

    BYU board thinks it’s happening.
  Today, 09:21 PM #3
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    Did I miss something....Santa Clara cancel for Thursday?
  Today, 09:40 PM #4
    sittingon50
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    BYU board thinks it’s happening.
    Confirmed.

    2 P.M.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 09:50 PM #5
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50 View Post
    Confirmed.

    2 P.M.
    2pm? Doubleheader?
  Today, 09:53 PM #6
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    It may be so BYU can fly in that morning, play and then fly home.
    Cut costs and cut exposure.
    It's not funny.
  Today, 09:57 PM #7
    gonstu
    Default

    Unless SCU is going on pause, seems a bit weird.
  Today, 09:58 PM #8
    sittingon50
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    2pm? Doubleheader?
    Women have a scheduled bye, but who knows?
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 10:02 PM #9
    sittingon50
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonstu View Post
    Unless SCU is going on pause, seems a bit weird.
    Nothing yet on SCU board, but it's not very active.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 10:04 PM #10
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...dule/_/id/2541

    on the Santa Clara home page i see no cancellation for Thur vs zags,
    will we really play two games on same day? hope its BYU first
  Today, 10:06 PM #11
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by HillZag View Post
    I just heard that with the various cancelations occurring, Gonzaga will be hosting BYU on Thursday.
    If you have a link to an official source, please post it. I can't find anything, and I doubt the Zags play two games in one day.
    BYU vs Pacific Tigers on Thursday is now postponed, so that has to have something to do with this.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
