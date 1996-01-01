Thread: Will Joel Ayayi be the 4th Zag on this team drafted into the NBA

Will Joel Ayayi be the 4th Zag on this team drafted into the NBA
I've been thinking a lot about Joel lately, and especially after his last two games where he averaged 17.5 ppg and 10 rebounds. It was great to see him come out of his shell over these last two games, and I hope that he continues to do so. The accuracy of his 3 pointers has returned, and this makes the Zags even more dangerous now. Joel is averaging 12.2 ppg this season and 8 rebounds. He's the leading rebounder on the team and the 4th leading scorer. Yes, there are 4 Zags scoring in double figures, and Nembhard is at 9.8, just two tenths of one point from averaging ten points per game.
I came to love Joel's game last year and especially in the Conference Championship Tournament where he was voted the most valued player in that tournament. It was also well deserved as Joel showed all the talent he has. I was really looking forward to seeing Joel continue to be one of the leading players on this team, but early on it just wasn't happening for whatever reason. He just didn't appear to use his talent at all. Joel certainly appears to be an amazing unselfish player, as game after game he just took a back seat to the other super talented players. And there is no doubt that this Gonzaga team certainly has an abundance of very talented players, capable of playing in the NBA. But when Suggs was injured last week, it was Ayayi who stepped up, scoring 16 of his eighteen points in the first half of the Dixie State game. I think he made 5 three pointers. For his excellent play in the last two games he was voted as the Player of the Week in the WCC. That's quite an honor when you had someone like Corey Kispert who probably averaged 25 points a game in those two games.
So back to the question raised in this thread, is Joel good enough to play in the NBA. My answer is yes, and I believe that there is a team out there looking for a player just like Joel Ayayi, a capable scorer who is unselfish, and who can get you those timely offensive rebounds. Ayayi could possible be another Dennis Rodman type of player who certainly helped the Chicago Bulls to a number of NBA titles.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!