Thread: Can our Zags run the table? See what Titus thinks...

  Today, 01:04 PM #1
    MDABE80
    Default Can our Zags run the table? See what Titus thinks...

    https://www.foxsports.com/stories/co...-run-the-table
  Today, 01:41 PM #2
    hockeyzag's Avatar
    hockeyzag
    Love me some Mark Titus, thanks for posting.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
  Today, 01:46 PM #3
    GonzaGAW
    - article is spot on
    - we always speculate on this topic each year.
    - yes gonzaga is deserving of such speculation this year
    - and no, an undefeated season is not in the bag by any means.
  Today, 01:55 PM #4
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Thanks for posting.. I like Titus.

    I have watched all the top teams multiple times this year. I dont know if I can remember a year where the top 2 teams are so far ahead of the rest of the field. Any minute I think some other team is worthy of being in that echelon, they seem to lose. With that said, its CBB and in CBB upsets happen all the time. Do i think it happens in the WCC? Absolutely not. BYU is the second best team in conference, and they are nowhere near GU this year. I would be surprised if either of those matchups are within 10. Having no real home court advantage does not help BYU or SMC this year either.

    The teams I think that could possibly play with GU and upset them in the tournament:
    -Baylor: Obvious. Have great guards, defend, can shoot the three and Vital + the guy with the really long name are very good inside.
    -Nova: They always peak at the right time it seems. They have a very veteran squad with a great PG and James Robinson Earl who is very good as well.
    -Illinois: Dosumyu and Cockburn are maybe the best 1-2 punch in the nation. Ayo has had multiple 30 point games this season and alone can upset anyone if he gets in a rhythm. One of the best players I have seen all year.
    -Iowa: Only including them because they have the shooters to get hot and upset anyone. If Bohanon, Wisekamp and Frederick are all on one game, they could pose a threat. Garza ate us alive in the first game and I dont think we have any bigs that would change that the second time we play them.
    -Creighton: Have tons of scorers. It would be a first to 95 wins type of game. They have multiple playmakers who could get hot at the right time, plus 2 7 footers inside who would pose maybe an issue for Timme.
    -Texas: Veteran guards in Ramey, Coleman and Jones, very athletic but not sure they could score with GU.

    Everyone else I just dont see beating us. People like Tennessee but they have trouble scoring. Wisconsin is decent but dont think they have the scorers either.
