Thread: Week 7 Polls

Week 7 Polls

  #1
    Week 7 Polls

    Gonzaga received one more #1 vote in the AP for a total of 63. One held out for Baylor.

    The Coach’s has not changed since week 6.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings

    Gonzaga #1 in NCAA’s new NET rankings.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ts-not-top-100
  #2
    

    I'm not understanding WHY the B10 are mentioned as the "BEST" conference during the OOC play, while the B12 has three teams in the Top-25?

    These B10 teams are beating themselves and so that makes them the "BEST" conference and projected to have 10 bids for March Madness!

    I guess that the five P-5 conferences have to maintain their 35-40 entry teams for the Tournament, otherwise there would too many mid-majors taking too much money from the BIG Boys.

    Yes, our system is far better than anything D-1A football has going for it and comparatively speaking D-1AA has the best system of the two but nearly as good as MBB/WBB March Madness...
