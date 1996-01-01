Thread: Week 7 Polls

-
Week 7 Polls
Gonzaga received one more #1 vote in the AP for a total of 63. One held out for Baylor.
The Coach’s has not changed since week 6.
Gonzaga #1 in NCAA’s new NET rankings.
I'm not understanding WHY the B10 are mentioned as the "BEST" conference during the OOC play, while the B12 has three teams in the Top-25?
These B10 teams are beating themselves and so that makes them the "BEST" conference and projected to have 10 bids for March Madness!
I guess that the five P-5 conferences have to maintain their 35-40 entry teams for the Tournament, otherwise there would too many mid-majors taking too much money from the BIG Boys.
Yes, our system is far better than anything D-1A football has going for it and comparatively speaking D-1AA has the best system of the two but nearly as good as MBB/WBB March Madness...
