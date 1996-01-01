Thread: Ayayi and Ballo Sweep WCC Weekly Honors

-
Ayayi and Ballo Sweep WCC Weekly Honors
The West Coast Conference has named Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi and Oumar Ballo the University Credit Union Men's Basketball Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/1/4/men...rHWWqZyGy6Hj5c
-
Joel Ayayi becomes the fifth different Zag to earn West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors in the first six weeks of the season!
-
Congratulations to both!
I’m especially happy to see Ballo earning some recognition.
Félicitations aux deux bons gars!
Parlez-vous français?
