Thread: Ayayi and Ballo Sweep WCC Weekly Honors

Ayayi and Ballo Sweep WCC Weekly Honors

    Spike#1
    The West Coast Conference has named Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi and Oumar Ballo the University Credit Union Men's Basketball Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/1/4/men...rHWWqZyGy6Hj5c
    Spike#1
    Joel Ayayi becomes the fifth different Zag to earn West Coast Conference Player of the Week honors in the first six weeks of the season!
    Mantua
    Congratulations to both!

    I’m especially happy to see Ballo earning some recognition.



    Félicitations aux deux bons gars!
    Parlez-vous français?
