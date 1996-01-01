Thread: Clarification on Announcers

Originally Posted by Fonebone Originally Posted by

I know the thread on the announcers was closed, but I think this is important to clarify, just because there is some frustration in the recent posts with Gonzaga regarding the announcers.



I contacted someone in the athletic department, and he clarified that that the announcers are not Gonzaga employees or Gonzaga decisions.



Apparently the control over announcers for the local broadcasts is at KHQ. This is similar to radio, which is operated by IMG College as opposed to Gonzaga.



So our concerns would need to be addressed to KHQ.