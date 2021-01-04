Results 1 to 3 of 3

20 - 21 NET Rankings Thread

    20 - 21 NET Rankings Thread

    RANKINGS LINK: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...l-net-rankings

    NCAA PRESS RELEASE : https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ketball-season

    Despite the unusual scheduling circumstances, the NET rankings are largely aligned with other metrics that the selection committee tracks. There are certainly outliers involving teams that have played very few games, but as more data becomes available with the addition of more games, the more stable the NET rankings will become.

    The NCAA entertained the idea of not including teams that have yet to play five Division I opponents but ultimately decided to include everyone, recognizing that all teams will soon reach that threshold.
    Top 10
    1. GU
    2. BAY
    3. TENN
    4. ILL
    5. VILL
    6. MICH
    7. IA
    8. HOU
    9. TEX
    10. MISSOU

    FWIW: BYU - 52; SMC - 53; USF - 94; SCU - 124; LMU - 126; PAC - 159; PEP - 215; UP - 271; USD - 288

    The Lady Zags are 24th in the WBB NET
    

    RANKINGS LINK: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...l-net-rankings

    NCAA PRESS RELEASE : https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ketball-season



    The Lady Zags are 24th in the WBB NET
    Duke and Kentucky fail to crack the top 100.
    

    Washington is ranked #237 worst of the P6 schools and would be 8th in WCC
