Petulant and lame. Nothing offensive or wrong with data analysis and advanced metrics.
I can't imagine how insecure you'd have to be to defend that childish behavior.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
Petulant and lame. Nothing offensive or wrong with data analysis and advanced metrics.
I can't imagine how insecure you'd have to be to defend that childish behavior.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
Surfmonkey89