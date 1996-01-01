Thread: Next Year - Is anyone else just a little concerned

Originally Posted by jsnider Originally Posted by

First of all let me preface my comment by saying how much I am enjoying the Zags this year. This is a special team - perhaps the best since I have been following Gonzaga basketball (2011) when my daughter entered Gonzaga as a freshman. I have very high hopes for this team and my enthusiasm is limitless. This is team and i don't want to jinx it is - National Championship good. You need both talent and luck to be the final team standing. They have the talent in spades, they need a little luck to stay completely healthy.



But as I look toward next year we need to make some assumptions. Let's assume that Suggs, Kispert, and Ayayi are for sure gone to the NBA as potential 1st rounders. I don't know what to think about Timme, Cook, and Nembhard. I will assume that Cook is gone as well as he will be 24 and can get started to be paid. Would he want to come back as a potential backup point guard? I also assume it is better than 50/50 that Timme might be tempted to test the NBA waters. I will assume that Nembhard is back to work on his shooting. So the assumption is Suggs, Timme, Kispert, Ayayi, and Cook gone. That is a lot of scoring to leave - Gonzaga has had the best offense a few years in a row now. Please argue my assumption on players coming back.



Let's also make the assumption that both Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis come to Gonzaga. That is a big and important assumption. Freshman are hard to gauge in terms of their impact. Suggs is the exception not the rule. Look at our recruiting success with freshman over the past several years but very few have come close to Suggs' impact. Can Holmgren and Sallis step in and be difference makers. Does Ballo become more mobile as the lead big and can he take over from where Timme and Petrusev were? Does next year's team have enough scoring? How does Watson, Strawther, and Harris develop from basically freshman to sophomores? Who will be the leader as Kispert is this year? You need that experoence. Next year's team will have talent but you also need that leader with experience. I am excited for next year - don't get me wrong. And Gonzaga always seems to reload and not rebuild. How do you all feel about next year? Please give me your thoughts - much appreciated.