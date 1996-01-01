Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Next Year - Is anyone else just a little concerned

  1. Today, 12:48 PM #1
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    174

    Default Next Year - Is anyone else just a little concerned

    First of all let me preface my comment by saying how much I am enjoying the Zags this year. This is a special team - perhaps the best since I have been following Gonzaga basketball (2011) when my daughter entered Gonzaga as a freshman. I have very high hopes for this team and my enthusiasm is limitless. This is team and i don't want to jinx it is - National Championship good. You need both talent and luck to be the final team standing. They have the talent in spades, they need a little luck to stay completely healthy.

    But as I look toward next year we need to make some assumptions. Let's assume that Suggs, Kispert, and Ayayi are for sure gone to the NBA as potential 1st rounders. I don't know what to think about Timme, Cook, and Nembhard. I will assume that Cook is gone as well as he will be 24 and can get started to be paid. Would he want to come back as a potential backup point guard? I also assume it is better than 50/50 that Timme might be tempted to test the NBA waters. I will assume that Nembhard is back to work on his shooting. So the assumption is Suggs, Timme, Kispert, Ayayi, and Cook gone. That is a lot of scoring to leave - Gonzaga has had the best offense a few years in a row now. Please argue my assumption on players coming back.

    Let's also make the assumption that both Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis come to Gonzaga. That is a big and important assumption. Freshman are hard to gauge in terms of their impact. Suggs is the exception not the rule. Look at our recruiting success with freshman over the past several years but very few have come close to Suggs' impact. Can Holmgren and Sallis step in and be difference makers. Does Ballo become more mobile as the lead big and can he take over from where Timme and Petrusev were? Does next year's team have enough scoring? How does Watson, Strawther, and Harris develop from basically freshman to sophomores? Who will be the leader as Kispert is this year? You need that experoence. Next year's team will have talent but you also need that leader with experience. I am excited for next year - don't get me wrong. And Gonzaga always seems to reload and not rebuild. How do you all feel about next year? Please give me your thoughts - much appreciated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:56 PM #2
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,577

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jsnider View Post
    First of all let me preface my comment by saying how much I am enjoying the Zags this year. This is a special team - perhaps the best since I have been following Gonzaga basketball (2011) when my daughter entered Gonzaga as a freshman. I have very high hopes for this team and my enthusiasm is limitless. This is team and i don't want to jinx it is - National Championship good. You need both talent and luck to be the final team standing. They have the talent in spades, they need a little luck to stay completely healthy.

    But as I look toward next year we need to make some assumptions. Let's assume that Suggs, Kispert, and Ayayi are for sure gone to the NBA as potential 1st rounders. I don't know what to think about Timme, Cook, and Nembhard. I will assume that Cook is gone as well as he will be 24 and can get started to be paid. Would he want to come back as a potential backup point guard? I also assume it is better than 50/50 that Timme might be tempted to test the NBA waters. I will assume that Nembhard is back to work on his shooting. So the assumption is Suggs, Timme, Kispert, Ayayi, and Cook gone. That is a lot of scoring to leave - Gonzaga has had the best offense a few years in a row now. Please argue my assumption on players coming back.

    Let's also make the assumption that both Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis come to Gonzaga. That is a big and important assumption. Freshman are hard to gauge in terms of their impact. Suggs is the exception not the rule. Look at our recruiting success with freshman over the past several years but very few have come close to Suggs' impact. Can Holmgren and Sallis step in and be difference makers. Does Ballo become more mobile as the lead big and can he take over from where Timme and Petrusev were? Does next year's team have enough scoring? How does Watson, Strawther, and Harris develop from basically freshman to sophomores? Who will be the leader as Kispert is this year? You need that experoence. Next year's team will have talent but you also need that leader with experience. I am excited for next year - don't get me wrong. And Gonzaga always seems to reload and not rebuild. How do you all feel about next year? Please give me your thoughts - much appreciated.
    Let's also make the assumption that the Zags win back to back Natty's. How will that affect future recruiting?

    You do make a lot of good points, but with Chet and Sallis on the team, this years freshmen will have had a year to learn the system and fill in the blanks. I, for one, will not fret until that time comes. I think the Zags will be just fine.
    It's not funny.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:00 PM #3
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,524

    Default

    Nembhard and Timme experienced leadership. Harris and Strawther with huge upside. Assume a minimum of one major recruit and one major transfer. They will be very good. Depends on your expectations.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:06 PM #4
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    174

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Nembhard and Timme experienced leadership. Harris and Strawther with huge upside. Assume a minimum of one major recruit and one major transfer. They will be very good. Depends on your expectations.
    Markburn - i made the assumption that Timme would be gone. If your assumption is that he comes back, i am far more comfortable. But what if he doesn't? Can Ballo be Timme/Petrusev next year?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:07 PM #5
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,311

    Default

    no
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:22 PM #6
    JAGzag
    JAGzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Alexandria, Virginia
    Posts
    1,189

    Default

    Sorry, but where is Timme going next year?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 01:22 PM #7
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,230

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jsnider View Post
    Markburn - i made the assumption that Timme would be gone. If your assumption is that he comes back, i am far more comfortable. But what if he doesn't? Can Ballo be Timme/Petrusev next year?
    Maybe by 2025.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 01:23 PM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,230

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Markburn1 View Post
    Nembhard and Timme experienced leadership. Harris and Strawther with huge upside. Assume a minimum of one major recruit and one major transfer. They will be very good. Depends on your expectations.
    I’m happy with that core. Cookie would be gravy. Watty maybe comes around.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 01:27 PM #9
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,131

    Default

    I’m not at all worried about next year. This year is far too exciting for that, and there will be plenty of time to worry about next year when it happens. Even if it is a letdown year comparatively, I see no reason why it wouldn’t be at least a sweet sixteen/ elite eight level team.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules