Thread: Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 85
San Francisco 62
Zags played well. Both halves. Didn't shoot many threes. They made 5-15. Made 20-26 Free Throws. Good.
Kispert led the Zags in scoring with 25, Ayayi had 18 and ten boards, Timme 10 and 11 boards and Nembhard got 14. Watson had a solid game with 8 points.
The Zags scored 47 first half points and kind of coasted the rest of the way. They had their engines screaming as they put the pedal to the medal. Gonzaga can really run when they want to. It's really so beautiful the way they pass and make one layup after another. Both Ayayi and Timme had doubles which was great to see both of them rebounding. It was pretty close most of the first half. USF's guards were looking really good, but in the second half Gonzaga really shut down USF's office down. They held USF to 25 second half points and I think six of those came in the last 3 minutes when the 2nd team was in. Zags really played great D the second half.
I was really happy the way the Zags played. It looked like almost a perfect game. I have a healthy fear of San Fran, and believe it will be tougher in their place.
Go Zags!