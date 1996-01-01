Thread: Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thoughts and analysis

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 85
    San Francisco 62

    Zags played well. Both halves. Didn't shoot many threes. They made 5-15. Made 20-26 Free Throws. Good.

    Kispert led the Zags in scoring with 25, Ayayi had 18 and ten boards, Timme 10 and 11 boards and Nembhard got 14. Watson had a solid game with 8 points.

    The Zags scored 47 first half points and kind of coasted the rest of the way. They had their engines screaming as they put the pedal to the medal. Gonzaga can really run when they want to. It's really so beautiful the way they pass and make one layup after another. Both Ayayi and Timme had doubles which was great to see both of them rebounding. It was pretty close most of the first half. USF's guards were looking really good, but in the second half Gonzaga really shut down USF's office down. They held USF to 25 second half points and I think six of those came in the last 3 minutes when the 2nd team was in. Zags really played great D the second half.

    I was really happy the way the Zags played. It looked like almost a perfect game. I have a healthy fear of San Fran, and believe it will be tougher in their place.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    Tight first half, and that's okay. Corey's magical 3 at the end of the first half set the tone though. We came out focused in the 2nd half, and I noticed the ESPN guys drifted a bit when we were up by 20. That's okay too. We showed the nation on NATIONAL TV that we are #1 for a reason!
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Default

    Thank goodness for WCC refs or this game would have been a boring blowout.
    Default

    - i know the nation will never give the wcc its due, but usf played us as tough if not tougher than did kansas, iowa or virginia........and on our home court no less.

    - love suggs energy, toughness and effort, but gosh i wish he'd stop careening out of bounds for loose balls. this time he banged up his shooting thumb, not that it kept him out on the game, but i hold my breath when he does this given his early injuries this season.

    - anyone know why cook did not play? love to know, hope he is alright.

    - watson still missing 3's, and no this is not a complaint, each shot was an open look, a shot that needed to be taken, just glad he is not afraid to take the shot.

    - really liked the tougher defense in the second half.
    Default

    Kispert is exceptional and yet Dickau still hates his game.
    Default

    Joel Ayayi is blowing my mind.
    I miss Mike Hart
