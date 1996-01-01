Thread: Where Was Aaron Cook Tonight?

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Where Was Aaron Cook Tonight?

    daskim
    Where Was Aaron Cook Tonight?

    Didn't see him at all.
    MontanaZag
    Good question


    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    Didn't see him at all.
    He was on the bench suited up.. strange.. if he lost his spot to Harris that is a mistake. But since he didnt see a minute in a game that was out of hand, have to figure it was injury related.
    RenoZag
    Per Jim Meehan:

    Cook has been battling a leg injury since Virginia. Played through it the last two games, but still bothering him.
    daskim
    Just saw on Twitter (KREM reporter) that Mark Few said he was injured during the Virginia game. Upper leg. And he tried to play through it the last two games. Battling through it, but it hasn't improved.
    zagsfanforlife
    Next two games verse Santa Clara and Portland.. rest him up and get him 100%
