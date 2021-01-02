View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USF @ GU - 01. 02. 21 ?

Voters
57. You may not vote on this poll

  • Ayayi

    8 14.04%

  • Timme

    1 1.75%

  • Kispert

    41 71.93%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    4 7.02%

  • Other ( and why. . .)

    3 5.26%
Results 1 to 15 of 15

Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USF @ GU - 01. 02. 21

  1. Today, 06:57 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    47,860

    Default The BZ Bulldog of the Game - USF @ GU - 01. 02. 21

    STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media

    BOX SCORE: https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ANFRAN@GONZAG/

    Zags put the pedal down at the end of the first half and they never took their foot off the gas. Ayayi, Timme, Kispert, Watson, and Nembhard played outstanding TEAM basketball. Quiet night from Suggs due to foul trouble but THAT PASS , OMG. . .

    Dons shot 53% in the first half, and at the 3:28 mark, had only made 6 - 25 (24%) from the field in the second half.

    Ayayi (18/10) and Timme (10/11) recorded double-doubles. Watson with 8pts, 4 rebs, 3 Asst. Nembhard: 14 / 3 / 4

    Who is the first Bob Zag Bulldog of the Game for 2021 ?


    The GUB Resource Library: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:04 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,945

    Default

    Kispert.

    Where will his shot to end the first half rank on Espn’s Top 10?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:05 PM #3
    gonstu
    gonstu is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,772

    Default

    Senior Kispert with a bullet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:08 PM #4
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,266

    Default

    Kispert for sure. He's amazing.
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:09 PM #5
    katman50's Avatar
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    783

    Default

    Kispert seems to get better each game. Deceptively quick.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:11 PM #6
    rawkmandale's Avatar
    rawkmandale
    rawkmandale is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    2,875

    Default

    Voted Kispert, but Ayayi a fairly close second. Both were AMAZING! Also, Watson is such a disruptor!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:13 PM #7
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,755

    Default

    Personally thought it wasnt a very pretty game for the Zags. And yet they win by 23 while emptying the bench w/ 4 minutes left. Not bad. Kispert is POG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:14 PM #8
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    766

    Default

    Kispert. That ending shot of first half changed momentum of game. Honorable mention to Joel. Double double again, plus assists and steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 07:14 PM #9
    gobroncsgozags
    gobroncsgozags is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    407

    Default

    Went with Kispert, but didn't even realize that Ayayi had that line. Such a quiet, super player.

    Not that the game would have probably been different, but Kispert's three at three end of the half felt like the dagger.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:16 PM #10
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,018

    Default

    I had to go with Drew. He is so good in the open court, two awesome assists, a double double. Great all around game.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 07:16 PM #11
    Zaglaw
    Zaglaw is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane
    Posts
    893

    Default

    I went with other. Kispert had another incredible game, but it was such a team effort.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 07:17 PM #12
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,403

    Default

    I gave Ayayi the edge over Kispert, thought he had a more complete game, but it was close.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 07:26 PM #13
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    884

    Default

    - kispert gets my vote.

    - end of half, usf could bring themselves to within 4, they travel, kispert hits an insane 3 pointer, zags up by 10............game over, end of discussion.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 07:27 PM #14
    drvenkman05
    drvenkman05 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    877

    Default

    Kispert, in part because Dickau still hates his game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 07:55 PM #15
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,529

    Default

    I'm voting for Ayayi, every game, until I see something that makes me vote differently. Quickly headed toward team MVP, and it is due entirely upon his uncanny knack for consistently gaining possession of the basketball, in every conceivable way. The ball FINDS him...... more than any Zag I have ever seen, including Mike Hart. Ayayi robs the ball from the backboard, from out of bounds, from errant passes, from other players, from his own team mates, from everywhere. He is the black hole of basketball ownership and his gravity is inescapable.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules