Game Thread: USF @ GU - 01.02.21
Happy New Year, Zag Fans! The first game of the year is against the up and down Dons. Which team shows up, the one that lost to Rhode Island and Cal or the one that downed UVa?
Tip: 8:00 PM Eastern, 5:00 PM Pacific
TV: ESPN2
Video stream: Watch ESPN https://www.espn.com/watch/
Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=64
Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
