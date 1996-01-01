Thread: It's Game Day: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

It's Game Day: Gonzaga vs San Francisco
Good morning everyone. It's Game Day the best day of the week. Today we are playing the University of San Francisco, and we all know they are one of our biggest rivals. Over the years we have had so many great games with them, that I'm sure we can expect another good one today. I would like nothing better than for the Zags to Spank them, and to spank them really bad. I would like the Zags to put a loss on them that will never forget.
I am getting excited already. I have my now famous Zag sweatshirt on and my new red sweats. I love them. They are made of the softest material I've ever had in a pair of sweatpants. I will also be wear a pair of blue Zags socks which I have not worn yet for a game; so I'm trying on something new. Oh I'm getting more excited with every word that I type.
I'm excited to probably see Jalen Suggs return to action. I'm sure we all miss his dynamic play. I love how he passes and defends, stealing the ball at every opportunity. And I love how he drives to the hoop. In fact he's the leader of the Gonzaga basket slashers, who attack the basket with the ball better than any previous Gonzaga team. I'm sure that this team scores more points in the paint than ever before. And this team not only attacks the basket with the ball in their hand as they dribble towards the rim, but maybe even better is the way this team attacks the basket without the ball in their hands as they find an open space and receive one of the beautiful passes that all these Gonzaga players can deliver. There has not been any Gonzaga team, imo, who can pass as well as this one can, and it may be the thing that I like best about this team.
So let's get ready to cheer as we always do. Let's get ready to rock and roll. This is our first conference game of the year, and a great way to welcome in 2021.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!