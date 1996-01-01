-
Oscar Tshiebwe leaving West Virginia
Not sure what's going on there or whether he still wants to play basketball, but he's a 6'9" 260 PF who averages 19pts/16reb per 40 on 54% shooting, with 3 years of eligibility left.
"A big, strong and burly post player, Tshiebwe is arguably the hardest playing prospect in the 2019 class. Hes tough, physical and doesnt take plays off. Tshiebwes biggest value is in his rebounding, as he consistently goes to the glass, pursuing the ball with both hands. His motor seems to be endless and his brute strength is tough for opposing players to deal with at this stage. Offensively, Tshiebwe is quite raw. He looks to dunk everything. Next step is developing a go-to post move and improving his touch. He does consistent rim run, often beating the opposition for easy buckets. Theres value in his defense, because he doesnt take plays off and most cant handle the physical brand of basketball he plays. He also slides his feet relatively well and can handle switches on to wings on the perimeter. Tshiebwe will be a very productive college player, but at 68 theres some size limitations. Tshiebwe should get drafted, but if he is going to stick in the league it will depend on his development."
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules