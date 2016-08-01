Thread: Withers: Zag offense even better than it looks

This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
GU leads the nation in points per game and field percentage; top 5 in assists and total points (while only playing 9 games so far); yet has no player in the top 10 of any of those categories.
So opponents don’t have that ‘one’ player they can focus on to shut down or control. Joel has really found his stride with Jalen being out. Guards slashing provide as much interior scoring as Timme posting up. As Bud says, three point shooting is going to equal out (we are already seeing that with Joel) which works to our favor. It will have to take a complete, sustained team effort to dent the Zag offense.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
