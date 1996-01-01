just came across this tidbit on cbs sports website...

"Some props to 6-3 Saint Louis guard Jordan Goodwin, who is in the running for pound-for-pound most productive player in college basketball. The man has seven double-doubles this season and is averaging 16.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists."

https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ories-of-2020/

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...jordan-goodwin