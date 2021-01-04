Thread: PACIFIC CAN WE CATCH THE TIGER BY THE TAIL, TWO NEW KEY CONTRIBUTORS

Pacific is coming off a 78-70 OT win against St. Mary's, their 2nd OT win in row. They are a very seasoned lineup also, they are returning 3 Senior Starters from last year. However this year the other 2 starters have been changed nearly every game. Seems to be not out out of necessity but more experimentation. Regardless they have discovered two new key contributors this year #30 and #04. So I am going to change things up also and look at these two players first.
#30 Ashby (5'9") First start last game scored 24 points, on 10-16 FG. Averaging 10.5 points a game. She was a Freshman last year and only appeared in 10 games, with limited minutes.
#04 Schweizer (6'0") 8.8 points per game average. Last year redshirt freshman.
Now lets relook at their 3 returning Senior Starters
* #22 Higgins (6'1") last game 26 points, 10-21 FG. Averaging 18.3 Points a game. Already was player of the week once.
* #1 McDavid (6'1") Averaging 11.8 points. Last game attempted 13 FG.
* #23 Tillman (5'9") Averaging 10.3 points a game.
#21 Randhawa (6'2") averaging 6 points a game.
#13 Cruz (5'11") averaging 5.5 points per game.
#10 Whitehead (6'2")
Now lets review the two games we played them last year. The first game was in the Kennel it was a nail bitter, then Katie hit two shots 2 and 3 pointer, to put us up 67-62 with 18 seconds left. I remember watching people slowly heading towards the runways, but the final score was 68-67 we won.
The 2nd game at Pacific we won comfortably without Katie (Go Figure).
What's worrisome about Pacific is they bring back all their key players, plus have 2 new key contributors in #30 and #04. All the other teams around the WCC seemed to have improved this year.
We must win these two games against St. Mary's and Pacific. Then we have a full week to get ready for Portland. Pacific plays Portland this Saturday that should be interesting.
Game time 4 January 2021 Monday at 6:00 PM