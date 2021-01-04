Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: PACIFIC CAN WE CATCH THE TIGER BY THE TAIL, TWO NEW KEY CONTRIBUTORS

    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    PACIFIC CAN WE CATCH THE TIGER BY THE TAIL, TWO NEW KEY CONTRIBUTORS

    Pacific is coming off a 78-70 OT win against St. Mary's, their 2nd OT win in row. They are a very seasoned lineup also, they are returning 3 Senior Starters from last year. However this year the other 2 starters have been changed nearly every game. Seems to be not out out of necessity but more experimentation. Regardless they have discovered two new key contributors this year #30 and #04. So I am going to change things up also and look at these two players first.

    #30 Ashby (5'9") First start last game scored 24 points, on 10-16 FG. Averaging 10.5 points a game. She was a Freshman last year and only appeared in 10 games, with limited minutes.

    #04 Schweizer (6'0") 8.8 points per game average. Last year redshirt freshman.

    Now lets relook at their 3 returning Senior Starters

    * #22 Higgins (6'1") last game 26 points, 10-21 FG. Averaging 18.3 Points a game. Already was player of the week once.

    * #1 McDavid (6'1") Averaging 11.8 points. Last game attempted 13 FG.

    * #23 Tillman (5'9") Averaging 10.3 points a game.

    #21 Randhawa (6'2") averaging 6 points a game.

    #13 Cruz (5'11") averaging 5.5 points per game.

    #10 Whitehead (6'2")

    Now lets review the two games we played them last year. The first game was in the Kennel it was a nail bitter, then Katie hit two shots 2 and 3 pointer, to put us up 67-62 with 18 seconds left. I remember watching people slowly heading towards the runways, but the final score was 68-67 we won.

    The 2nd game at Pacific we won comfortably without Katie (Go Figure).

    What's worrisome about Pacific is they bring back all their key players, plus have 2 new key contributors in #30 and #04. All the other teams around the WCC seemed to have improved this year.

    We must win these two games against St. Mary's and Pacific. Then we have a full week to get ready for Portland. Pacific plays Portland this Saturday that should be interesting.

    Game time 4 January 2021 Monday at 6:00 PM
    seacatfan
    All the other teams around the WCC seemed to have improved this year.\

    Game time 4 January 2021 Monday at 6:00 PM
    You're basing that statement on what exactly? I saw Portland against Washington and they looked terrible, nothing like the team that won the WCC tourney last year.
