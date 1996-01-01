Thread: Happy New Year Foo, May 2020 Die a Quick, Embarrassing Death

Happy New Year Foo, May 2020 Die a Quick, Embarrassing Death
Maybe the only thing we have to be really happy for (as a group here) is we didn't lose anyone or get to the point we were saying big prayers for anyone. (Yet. The U.S. is 3-5 months from being "out of this" ... wear a mask)
I had a good year professionally, but that's winding down now, too - we all knew it was coming, so ...
But man this year was awful.
Happy NEW Year.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.