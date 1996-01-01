Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Happy New Year Foo, May 2020 Die a Quick, Embarrassing Death

    Maybe the only thing we have to be really happy for (as a group here) is we didn't lose anyone or get to the point we were saying big prayers for anyone. (Yet. The U.S. is 3-5 months from being "out of this" ... wear a mask)

    I had a good year professionally, but that's winding down now, too - we all knew it was coming, so ...

    But man this year was awful.

    Happy NEW Year.
    2020 has been exhausting, exasperating, agonizing. It sucked rocks. It was the Charlie Brown Christmas tree of years. It felt like an uninterrupted barrage of 9/11's.
