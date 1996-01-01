-
LOS ANGELES -- The stunned looks on the faces of Gonzaga's
players said it all: The Bulldogs don't like being a No. 6 seed in
the NCAA basketball tournament.
Fans standing behind the team at a hotel in Spokane, Wash.,
began booing when the seeding was announced Sunday. The players,
who expected a third or fourth seed, were silent.
"I would think we would have went higher," guard Blake Stepp
said. "It's a little disappointing."
Still, Gonzaga (29-3) will be the higher-ranked team in the
first round for the first time in its history when the Bulldogs
play 11th-seeded Wyoming (21-8) on Thursday in Albuquerque, N.M.
Gonzaga takes a 14-game winning streak, which ties a school
record, into its opening game. Its 29 wins are a school record,
too.
"There are only 65 of us in there," Gonzaga coach Mark Few
said. "We have to do a reality check and remember what a special
deal it is to make it into the NCAA tournament."
