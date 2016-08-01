Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Pepp goes on pause

  1. Today, 09:56 AM #1
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,987

    Default Pepp goes on pause

    Their games this week against SMC and BYU are postponed.

    https://twitter.com/peppbasketball/s...435559426?s=21


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:00 AM #2
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,519

    Default

    The hospitals in California are overwhelmed and the folks working in them could use a break.

    I would not dream of passing judgement about this decision.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:13 AM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,366

    Default

    Time to reconsider a conference bubble in Vegas or Fort Worth. I have a bad feeling that Newsom's going to slam the doors on California in the next 7-10 days.

    Except for a HS hoops tournament on 1/9, Dickies Arena schedule is open until February, all music concerts. Travel would be a snap, direct flights can be booked from most anywhere in the US without the need for a connecting flight. You wouldn't have the distractions offered by Las Vegas, but you'd have plenty of Texas hospitality. Practice venues aplenty, too.

    Plenty of places to play the games, too, to accommodate all of the teams in a 2-3 week bubble.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:14 AM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,366

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick View Post
    The hospitals in California are overwhelmed and the folks working in them could use a break.

    I would not dream of passing judgement about this decision.
    Nor I.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:29 AM #5
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,556

    Default

    If the WCC doesn't act quickly, it will be too late. Travel may be suspended.
    It's not funny.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules