Thread: Pepp goes on pause

Their games this week against SMC and BYU are postponed.
https://twitter.com/peppbasketball/s...435559426?s=21
The hospitals in California are overwhelmed and the folks working in them could use a break.
I would not dream of passing judgement about this decision.
Time to reconsider a conference bubble in Vegas or Fort Worth. I have a bad feeling that Newsom's going to slam the doors on California in the next 7-10 days.
Except for a HS hoops tournament on 1/9, Dickies Arena schedule is open until February, all music concerts. Travel would be a snap, direct flights can be booked from most anywhere in the US without the need for a connecting flight. You wouldn't have the distractions offered by Las Vegas, but you'd have plenty of Texas hospitality. Practice venues aplenty, too.
Plenty of places to play the games, too, to accommodate all of the teams in a 2-3 week bubble.
If the WCC doesn't act quickly, it will be too late. Travel may be suspended.
