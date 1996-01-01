Thread: Report from Fort Worth (albeit a few days late)

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Report from Fort Worth (albeit a few days late)

    Report from Fort Worth (albeit a few days late)

    I finally got my technical issues solved...maybe not completely solved, but enough to forge ahead. Due to the numerous pictures I'll be posting, the opening post will be divided into sections. I'll try not to be too verbose, and let the pictures tell the story.

    I could not have asked for a better day than what North Texas gave us last Saturday: clear and temps into the low 70s. Upon arriving in Fort Worth, we had our pregame meal at the Varsity Tavern. As we entered, I saw a group of Zag fans getting a head start on us:



    All but one of these fine gentlemen lives in DFW, the other lived in Lubbock, an area exploding in the viticulture biz. They call it the Texas High Plains AVA. Three of the four are GU alums, it was great swapping stories with them.

    After parking at the arena, I captured this shot of downtown Fort Worth:



    Ok, I probably got too much of the parking lot, but it gave me a heads up that the arena wouldn't have more than 20%.

    Once we got inside the arena, we met up with Spink and his wonderful family, and an old friend and classmate, John Boyle.

    Here's the happy TZF clan as we await the opening tip (Mrs. TZF, daughter, Big D, and youngest son):



    My son has great memories from the Zag camp he attended 3 years ago, the highlight was playing Josh Perkins one on one...he still talks about it.
    Default

    We had great seats, Dickies Arena has good sight lines. Zags were on offense in our end of the court for the first half. It was a joy to see them at the height of their game. Those on the bench were active throughout the game, the camaraderie on this team is unmatched.

    The social distancing plan at Dickies Arena was solid. You can see where they taped off seats that could not be used. Everyone was wearing their masks the vast majority of the time.

    The last ten minutes of the game, I was able to relax...easy to do with a 30 point lead. When Few cleared the bench, the starters cheered just as hard for their teammates, as when they were on the court. It was fun to catch my first live views of the rest of the Tricky Trio, Oumar, and Pavel.



    We were all shocked by how eerily quiet the arena was. I estimate there were perhaps 2000 fans in attendance, with about 10% belonging to Drew's family and friends. The Cavaliers were well represented as well.

    We weren't expecting players to come back on the court, as they did last year in College Station, what with Covid restrictions in place. However, our decision to take our time leaving would pay dividends.
    Default

    As we were departing, we noticed arena personnel cordoning off an area near the Gonzaga bench. Within a few minutes, people with special passes were being allowed into the section. Within a few minutes, Drew and Martynas were the first to emerge from the lockerroom.



    It's not readily apparent, but Martynas was in very good spirits. His teammates said he's doing great.

    We were not allowed into the designated section, until half of the people left. Drew, as you might expect, was the rock star. He lives about 45 minutes east of Fort Worth, and he had a ton of family and friends there. Once things calmed down, I was able to chat with Drew for a couple of minutes. When asked, he said shaving the beard was his idea, not his mom's. She likes the beard, hates the moustache.



    Default

    Joel's such a pleasant young man, he was telling us how much he and his teammates enjoyed being in Fort Worth, and getting the chance to play in front of fans for the first time this year. They heard us on the bench, even though there weren't very many of us.





    While I was with Drew, Big D snuck off to meet and greet Jalen:



    One more to show...
    Default

    Big D and Corey had a chance to reconnect. Dillon was much more comfortable around him than in College Station. It was very cool that my daughter finally had a chance to meet Corey, too. The picture she took almost knocked my granddaughter from her perch in my phone's wallpaper (j/k)



    It was a pleasure to meet Corey's parents. It's been a tough year for them, too. I believe this was the first live game they were able to see Corey play this year.

    Except for when pictures were being taken, nearly everyone had their masks on. There were no Rudy Goberts in the arena. I've actually been holding my breath the past few days, and I'm extremely relieved that there have been no reports of positive tests over the past week. If it holds up, then a case can be made for allowing a percentage of fans to attend the games.

    It was a helluva day all around!
    Default

    Big D is still adorable, and rocking Ben Gregg's number! I wish I was a Zags fan when I was his age, but they weren't very good then. Great pictures!
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Big D is still adorable, and rocking Ben Gregg's number! I wish I was a Zags fan when I was his age, but they weren't very good then. Great pictures!
    LOL, Killian has been D's favorite Zag, though Corey is obviously a very close second.

