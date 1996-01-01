Thread: Report from Fort Worth (albeit a few days late)

I finally got my technical issues solved...maybe not completely solved, but enough to forge ahead. Due to the numerous pictures I'll be posting, the opening post will be divided into sections. I'll try not to be too verbose, and let the pictures tell the story.
I could not have asked for a better day than what North Texas gave us last Saturday: clear and temps into the low 70s. Upon arriving in Fort Worth, we had our pregame meal at the Varsity Tavern. As we entered, I saw a group of Zag fans getting a head start on us:
All but one of these fine gentlemen lives in DFW, the other lived in Lubbock, an area exploding in the viticulture biz. They call it the Texas High Plains AVA. Three of the four are GU alums, it was great swapping stories with them.
After parking at the arena, I captured this shot of downtown Fort Worth:
Ok, I probably got too much of the parking lot, but it gave me a heads up that the arena wouldn't have more than 20%.
Once we got inside the arena, we met up with Spink and his wonderful family, and an old friend and classmate, John Boyle.
Here's the happy TZF clan as we await the opening tip (Mrs. TZF, daughter, Big D, and youngest son):
My son has great memories from the Zag camp he attended 3 years ago, the highlight was playing Josh Perkins one on one...he still talks about it.