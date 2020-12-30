Butler @ Providence - FS1 - 2:00
Virginia @ Notre Dame - ACCN - 3:00pm
Nebraska @ Ohio State - BTN - 3:30pm

4:00pm

Arkansas @ Auburn - ESPN2
Seton Hall @ Xavier - FS1
Richmond @ Davidson - CBSSN

5:00pm

Boston College @ NC State - ACCN
North Carolina @ Georgia Tech - ACCN / FOXSW

Penn State @ Indiana - BTN - 5:30pm
Florida @ Vanderbilt - ESPN2 - 6:00pm
#7 Tenn @ #12 Missouri - SECN - 6:00pm ( Both squads are 6 - 0 )

Portland @ Seattle U - 6:00pm
Sacramento State @ St. Mary's - 7:00pm - WCCN

