Thread: Heister - You Are Not Home

    Heister - You Are Not Home

    For pity sake, if you want to do some good, focus on the game. Endless yammering about inane subjects like the name of NIC really detracts from fan enjoyment of the game. Please make it your New Year's Resolution to discuss the plays and the players and relegate other topics to your own living room or backyard BBQ. It's not funny or entertaining to endure countless and unending off topic conversations when the rest of us are focusing on the matter at hand.

    Remember, you are at a Gonzaga game not a guest appearance on MST3K!
    Default

    Agreed, Heister needs to up his game. Zags have been big league for several years now...they deserve a more professional presentation.
    Default

    I’ve been reading how bad Heister is for 20 years now. Nothing much has changed.
    Default

    - agreed, i was disappointed that richard fox and dan both were blowing on the embers of crap that heister would start.
    - a few years ago this board went balistic and mike roth publically said he heard the fans complaints. heister came on t.v. and apologized and cleaned up his act......for about 4 games.

    - gu a.d. again needs to step in............seriously gonzaga is a top echelon basketball program. you can bet kansas, duke, north carolina put on a professional broadcast crew. we get slap stick, back stabbing children who mistakenly think they are funny. that is it right there, they think they are funny and clever when they are not. mike roth, speak to the local network, now!
    Default

    I dont hate him. Honestly have more so tuned them out the last few years. It is all about the game for me.

    Truthfully, I cant think of too many announcers college or pro I love. I grew up with Chick Hearn and Ralph Lawler so i guess everyone else is a downgrade.
    Default

    In the past I was more in agreement with you but I've changed my position.

    I'm actually laughing out loud at the 3 way banter our crew has engaged in over the past week. Not just Heister who is good for a couple of malapropisms per game like tonight's "College of North Idaho" one but also Dickau and Fox's running banter about plays by Bigs vs Guards ("Nice shot"..."great pass"). I thought they were very entertaining-"can I call you D-Train?"... The IPO stock on mythical Ballo Island and so much more. I think it's highly amusing. Better quality digressions than in the past.

    Lighten up folks - these games are blowouts. Greg, Dan and Fox are Zags treasures, true believers and keepers of the faith. It's like a bunch of your buddies watching a game and talking sh*t to each other. I love it.

    ZZ
    Default

    If they could get Kevin Calabaro though...

    ZZ
    Default

    I have changed my tune as well, I am finding them a bit comical.

    Sent from my SM-G977U using Tapatalk
    Default

    I love em. Always been a big heister fan and I feel like the trio has found their groove. Don’t need someone doing critical play by play when we’re up 40+.
    Default

    Heister does grow on you. I think they are doing very well during blowouts, and any fairly close games will be on a network, so if I want a polished professional approach,
    I can watch the network pros. Works for me.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    If they could get Kevin Calabaro though...

    ZZ
    My favorite. I don’t think anyone will knock him off the top of my list. Listening to him on the radio was like reading a book in the sense that I knew very vividly what was happening on the court without seeing it.
    Default

    The crew was much better this game with the sound off. Im not sure if there is a correlation there, though.

    Most of the stuff they do runs off like water from a ducks back, but I hate it when they take personal jabs at each other.
    Default

    The trio is bad. I don’t think any of them in particular is terrible, but that 3-way... something has to give.

    The banter and the ‘infighting’ are fingernails on chalkboard level at times.

    They need to call game for the listener. Not the person next to them. This isn’t a 3rd tier podcast. They need to play it like nobody at home knows anything, then interject some background stuff and the familiarity.

    Honestly, they can be embarrassing crew, given it’s the best team in the country. It would be forgivable if this was new... but it’s 20 years on now and they have been #1 numerous times.
    Default

    Eh i like em.
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    The mere mention of the Wyoming game to troll DD is really annoying.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Default

    Pair Heister with Bill Walton.

    Heister would be so lost they would need to send out Search & Rescue.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Default

    I like him.
