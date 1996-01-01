Thread: Heister - You Are Not Home

For pity sake, if you want to do some good, focus on the game. Endless yammering about inane subjects like the name of NIC really detracts from fan enjoyment of the game. Please make it your New Year's Resolution to discuss the plays and the players and relegate other topics to your own living room or backyard BBQ. It's not funny or entertaining to endure countless and unending off topic conversations when the rest of us are focusing on the matter at hand.
Remember, you are at a Gonzaga game not a guest appearance on MST3K!