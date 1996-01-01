-
Post game radio GU-Dixie State
Hudson: 112-67 GU a winner over Dixie St to finish non conference play 9-0 heading into WCC play. Dixie St hung around for a while 16-13 7 minutes into the game. Dixie ran some good action early on but they just didn't have an answer for the Zags. Kispert for the 5th time this season 25 or more. Ayayi second straight double double. GU shoots 63% from the floor. GU scores 63 1st half points. Ballo 17 points, 5 rebounds and a couple steals. Dixie St did have 5 players out due to covid or injury. Everyone on the floor for GU scored except Gregg (what a surprise to see him already-my comment). Zags went on a 26-8 run in the 1st half to blow things wide open. Kispert over 60% from the floor this season and the last Morrison looked he was at about 52% from three. Ballo's stats came from about 12 1/2 minutes on the floor. His 17 came on 6-6 from the floor. I believe GU was at 166 assists through 8 games last night and they added 26 more tonight, so some quick math shows 21 per game.
Michaelson: Hudson said Dixie stayed with them for 7 minutes but Michaleson said our first group is just outstanding. The first 4 minutes were not good defensively but some of that is because we prepared for some guys who didn't play for them tonight. Ayayi was phenomenal, he's a great offensive player. He didn't worry about his offense enough. We knew he could get it going. He's 7 for his last 9 on threes, he's a great ball screen passer and a great defensive player. I think his slow part of the season is over. Kispert 9 games in is a hands down first team All American, his game is complete, he's finishing his two point shots at ovdr 75%. He is one of the greatest Zags. He's one of the best we've ever had. Ballo-he was fantastic. All three of those freshman are fantastic, Strawther, Harris, Ballo and I was surprise when we came out, Dixie has some big bodies and are guys needed work against those kinds of guys. Gallo really protected the rim. Strawther and Harris had the ball in their hands a lot tonight and that's what we want. USF coming in takes a ton of threes and they were able to keep our games close last year. It's going to be a challenge. We really need to give our buys some rest.
Hudson: Gregg hasn't been around the game much but they decided to throw him in and give him a chance to run with the team in live action. Zags 16-24 at the line. Win rebounds 38-29. Dixie also had a player who was hurt today at shoot around. So they were really short handed. Morrison noted about midway though the season last year Joel just quit scoring, then he turned it around at the WCC and this season he is just scoring the ball. We really need the scoring from Ayayi or at least the threat of it, and all the other things he can do.
Hudson and Morrison: 26 assists tonight to just 7 TO's. You look at all those guard running around and threading the needle. It's good team basketball, running swing swing, Few has really trained those guys, it's just beautiful to watch. It was a 22-18 game at one point, that's when GU went on the 27-8 run. Few said Dixie St had a nice pace early on. They have a really good point guard, they were short handed tonight. Zags did lead by as many as 49 points enroute to the convincing win. Obviously every stat points to an easy win. Hudson said I don't recall a game where GU was up by nearly 50 and it was such a clean game. That's it until USF.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules