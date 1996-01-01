Thread: Gonzaga vs Dixie State Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 112
Dixie State 67-t
A very fun game to watch because both teams were up and down the court. It was a nice fast paced game. I appreciated the way Dixie State played because they ran with us and played up-tempo, which allowed Gonzaga to score 112. Ballo got 17 and 5, which was his best game by far and he only played 12 minutes, according to the announcers, but it seemed he played more than that to me. Harris and Swather got 8 each but it seemed like Harris had more than that. Those two played some nice minutes and Harris is looking really good, imo. I've enjoyed watching these guys play the last four games. They will have more opportunities conference play too.
Ayayi had 19 first half points and finished with 21. Kispert led the team in scoring with 25. Timme had 9 and Watson 8. The Zags shot 60% for the game, and only had 7 turnovers and 26 assists.
That's about it. I enjoyed the game as lots of guys played and it was up-tempo.
Go Zags!