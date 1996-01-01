Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga vs Dixie State Post Game thoughts and analysis

  Today, 08:25 PM #1
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,410

    Default Gonzaga vs Dixie State Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 112
    Dixie State 67-t

    A very fun game to watch because both teams were up and down the court. It was a nice fast paced game. I appreciated the way Dixie State played because they ran with us and played up-tempo, which allowed Gonzaga to score 112. Ballo got 17 and 5, which was his best game by far and he only played 12 minutes, according to the announcers, but it seemed he played more than that to me. Harris and Swather got 8 each but it seemed like Harris had more than that. Those two played some nice minutes and Harris is looking really good, imo. I've enjoyed watching these guys play the last four games. They will have more opportunities conference play too.

    Ayayi had 19 first half points and finished with 21. Kispert led the team in scoring with 25. Timme had 9 and Watson 8. The Zags shot 60% for the game, and only had 7 turnovers and 26 assists.
    That's about it. I enjoyed the game as lots of guys played and it was up-tempo.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:27 PM #2
    krozman
    krozman
    krozman is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,586

    Default

    Ayayi almost devoid of national respect given how many other people we have that get (and deserve) attention. Really think he's stepped up with Suggs out of the lineup. Ballo, though, is the story of the night for us. If he can learn to play with that kind of confidence and efficiency consistently, it's national championship or bust even in foul trouble.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
  Today, 08:31 PM #3
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,347

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by krozman View Post
    Ayayi almost devoid of national respect given how many other people we have that get (and deserve) attention. Really think he's stepped up with Suggs out of the lineup. Ballo, though, is the story of the night for us. If he can learn to play with that kind of confidence and efficiency consistently, it's national championship or bust even in foul trouble.
    Aw hell kroz, it's natty or bust, before Oumar's game develops...and it has to develop, playing against Rico Suave in practice. Oumar will be a different player by February. I've also noticed the game has slowed down for Anton...he looked good in Fort Worth, except for a couple of defensive lapses in the second half.
  Today, 08:36 PM #4
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,945

    Default

    W/O Jalen, Joel assumes a different role and takes his open shot, which he normally defers to others...hope he continues to shoot the ball with confidence.

    Those first 8-10 minutes seemed like a horse race but I knew Dixie couldn’t keep up; however they should be competitive in the WAC.
  Today, 08:43 PM #5
    zagamatic
    zagamatic is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Posts
    1,212

    Default

    Was really nice to see more of a full throttle game compared to last night. I have been really happy to see Ayayi getting his stroke from 3 going again. And,as I expected, Ballo was able to gain some confidence and rhythm with some extended run.
    On a side note, if there has ever been a center who could really benefit from dancing lessons, it's Zakharov. I love the guy, I really do, I really root for him and Arlauskas, but Zakharov is just so mechanical in his movements. I can see that he has talent, I don't question his drive, heart or understanding of the game. But he just needs to get a little more coordination, and loosen up a bit, can't think of a better way to accomplish that than dancing if it's not coming naturally from basketball.
  Today, 09:04 PM #6
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    872

    Default

    - thx dixie state for playing to your strength, up tempo, made for enjoyable game, one in which both teams can learn, grow and build from.
    - yes, tonights glimpse from ballo is tantalizing, but just a glimpse, more please
    - agree, ayayi has been lights out with suggs on the bench (side note i noticed on t.v. suggs was limping slightly but noticeable as he walked off the court)
    - not that we need more from watson, but what if he was given the same speech ayayi received last week........be more aggressive in looking for your shot. good night nurse!

    - last, here is a tidbit. ayayi thus far from 2 pt range is 34 of 46. that is 73.9 percent. that is sabonis type numbers, unheard of from a guard averaging over 10 points a game.
