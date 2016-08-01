The last game of the year. GU is a 37.5 point favorite and Dixie State is unbeaten against the spread. That may well be the greatest intrigue we get for this game.

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ Spokane, Root Sports NW
Video stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/dixie-state-at-gonzaga/
Audio stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=63

Live stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary