Game Thread: Dixie State @ GU - 12.29.2020
The last game of the year. GU is a 37.5 point favorite and Dixie State is unbeaten against the spread. That may well be the greatest intrigue we get for this game.
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ Spokane, Root Sports NW
Video stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/dixie-state-at-gonzaga/
Audio stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=63
Live stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
