Thread: How did Zags get all matching shoes for last night's game?

  Today, 01:35 PM #1
    buenaparkzag's Avatar
    buenaparkzag
    buenaparkzag
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    125

    Default How did Zags get all matching shoes for last night's game?

    I was just curious how the Zags got all matching shoes for last night's game.
    Looked good with happy feet.
    By endorsement contract?
    I do not ever remember the Zags having all matching shoes.
    If anyone knows how it did happen, I would like to know.
    Go Zags!
  Today, 01:37 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,722

    Default

    Yes endorsements. Most all D 1 schools have endorsement contracts. GU’s I imagine is pretty large. I have coached at the college level and you would be surprised the amount of gear these teams get. Even lower level teams get around 5-10 diff pairs of shoes on the year.
  Today, 02:35 PM #3
    sittingon50
    sittingon50
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,768

    Default

    I've been curious about this for some time, zffl. My experience as a former HS cross country coach is that there are so many different physiologies (sp?) that our team's had a ton of different brands represented on their feet. The Zag's are Nike's. Nike's killed my legs as did New Balance. I finally found something that worked for me with Saucony.

    Have you found kid's having (significant) foot & leg problems by being "stuck" with a particular brand?
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
  Today, 02:45 PM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,334

    Default

    Hey 50, check out orthofeet.com. I've been wearing their shoes for 3+ years now, they're awesome. My body may ache when I overdo it on a longer walk (when I'm not ready for it), but my feet feel fine. They aren't stylish, but damn, they're great!
  Today, 03:04 PM #5
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,722

    Default

    I didnt notice the shoes from last night, but I imagine it was a communicated team effort to all wear the same kicks. I am certain they have ample amount of pairs to choose from so this would have been a team decision to all wear the same.

    When i coached at the college level the team I was coaching had a New Balance contract. New Balance was pretty accommodating to find pairs that worked for each athlete, so I assume Nike goes through many pairs with each of the players to find ones that feel right.
