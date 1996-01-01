Thread: It's Game Day AGAIN. GU vs Dixie State

It's Game Day AGAIN. GU vs Dixie State
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. Two in a row. How much better can it get! Gettin my Zag gear on. I'm wearing the same as yesterday. I like the red sweats. And I'M wearing the same long sleeve Zag sweat shirt without the hoodie. I'm also wearing the red Zag socks I got for my birthday in November.
We're playing Dixie State tonight. I don't know much about them, but still look forward to watching them in a match up with our Zags. I'm wondering if Suggs will play tonight. I sure enjoyed watching Nembhard at the point last night. That kid can sure pass. Gonzaga is certainly blessed this year with Super Amazing guards. To think of an All-American type of guard in Nembhard as a backup point guard just boggles my mind. He's not the best 3 point shooter, but he has a beautiful mid-range shot. It's lethal.
Speaking of our guards. Man! Can they ever guard. Best defensive guards Gonzaga has ever had. And we have a stable full of them: Suggs, Ayayi, Nembhard, Cook, and this year I'm throwing in Kispert as well because he has become a very good defensive player. And we have Harris coming in off the bench and he's a monster on D kind of like Cook. And can we add Watson as a guard on D? I mean he has the quickest hands I've ever seen, and he switches onto opposing guards all the time and steals the ball from them. And he's the point man on our 1-2-2 press.
Thinking a little more about the Zag defense. I saw a big improvement last night in the way Ballo was moving around. Gonzaga switches almost everything on ball screens so Ballo does have to work his buns off (like everyone else), and last night he was moving so much quicker, and his footwork looked much improved. I love the way the Zags are playing D. The movement is lovely to watch.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!