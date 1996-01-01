Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: GU vs Dixie State- Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  1. Today, 04:52 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,356

    Default GU vs Dixie State- Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Zags last warm-up before conference play. COVID is giving us some odd super short windows.

    What are you expecting to see? Hope to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:17 AM #2
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,763

    Default

    I’ll say it : no injuries.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:39 AM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,311

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonstu View Post
    I’ll say it : no injuries.
    No Covid positives. If we can make it through the next few days without incident, then you can make a case for allowing fans back in the Kennel, albeit on a limited basis.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:47 AM #4
    spike_jr
    spike_jr is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    1,308

    Default

    96-47 GU

    A lot of run for the bench players. No starter over 20 min. But most of all, what TZF and gonstu said!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:51 AM #5
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,434

    Default

    zags 101
    dixie 64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:15 AM #6
    Zagakicker
    Zagakicker is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Posts
    2

    Default

    Zags 96
    Blazers 61

    Hopefully see Gregg play at least 2 minutes at the end.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules