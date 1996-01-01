Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 09:27 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,405

    Default Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 88
    Northern Arizona 58

    I was surprised that GU didn't score 90 points. Yet they did have 51 at the half. The starters didn't play much the second half, especially Kispert and Timme. Jalen Suggs didn't play at all. Few said he hurt his leg some in the second half of the Virginia game. It is not a serious injury, but really it was wise to rest him. Few also said he felt the players were somewhat tired from all of the travel into different time zones. I thought the starters played as well as I expected. They would have gotten to 100 easily I am sure if they had played the second half. Outside of Harris I didn't think the subs played all that great. Ballo looked better in spurts, but I didn't think Swather looked all that good. He missed a lot of threes. Harris got twelve and played good D. I can see that he will get playing time even in the better games. I think he's legit

    Ayayi had a very good game. He had a double double, 17 and 19 and made 4 of 5 3 point shots. Very very good. timme had 14, Kispert 8, Watson 9 and Nembhard 10 with 7 assists. Strawther got 21 minutes and Harris 17. It's good they're getting playing time. Zags held NA to 23 first half points.

    The good thing about this game is that the starters got some good rest. Getting ready for tomorrow's game.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:40 PM #2
    Spink
    Spink is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    127

    Default

    Jalen was dunking in warmups
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:46 PM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    857

    Default

    I'm totally okay with the final score. A win is a win. And the bench players got well deserved minutes. Yes, we have another game tomorrow. I hope they hold Jalen out for two games. We won't need him. I hate to diss the other team, but I just found out that Dixie is D-2 to D-1 this year. So, I think the outcome is certain. Please Coach Mark, let Greggy play. I saw him in uniform tonight! My eyes don't lie!
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:49 PM #4
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,511

    Default

    Get used to shooting with a hand in your face Cory. Get used to encountering game plans designed specifically to stop.....you. Just like criminals can't outrun the police radio, college hoopsters can't outrun the scouting report. The word is out. The relentless hand in your face will be the next hurdle to master. No one worked harder to get open, to get the hand out of his face, than Morrison, but the teammates have to be in on it as well. If I had to pin my finger on what Morrison did best, it would be that relentless energy he put into moving without the ball.......and calling for it the entire time. Morrison created his own shot before he even received the pass. He had to because the opposing game plan was designed specifically to stop him. Such is the life of a bona fide star.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:50 PM #5
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,931

    Default

    Did Few get a tech?
    I thought I saw Few get a tech.
    I must have been dreaming.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:01 PM #6
    Zag365
    Zag365 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    West Seattle
    Posts
    1,034

    Default

    I thought Coach Few's substitution/rotation was terrific (and classy). We don't need to run up scores by playing our best six or seven players for most of the game. We have a number of players who need experience plus we have another game tomorrow night. This game presented an opportunity to get a number of young players more game exposure. Sure, NAU was able to "shrink" the margin to 30 and "hold" us under 90, but so what. The team is not going to lose it's #1 ranking or its undefeated record. Plus, we reduce the chance of injury and fatigue. Meanwhile, we begin the gradual process of developing a more confident and seasoned bench which we didn't have time to do in workouts over the summer or the two-week Covid-shutdown or the cancelled non-top 20 games. If we can get a lot of games with double-digit minutes for Ballo, Harris, Strawther, and Cook plus meaningful minutes for Arlauskus and Zacharov over the next two months, we will have fantastic options for dealing with situations in WCC and NCAA tourneys where players get in foul trouble, injured/ill, or are simply having an off night. Depth and rotation keeps everyone motivated and playing with high energy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:04 PM #7
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,539

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Did Few get a tech?
    I thought I saw Few get a tech.
    I must have been dreaming.
    He did and wouldn't comment on it.
    It was on the play where Timme caught the ball, turned to shoot and bumped their guy, and it didn't look like it was very hard.
    Their guy 'fell' down. It could have been a flop, it should have been a no-call because Timme didn't play through the guy, but the foul was called on Timme.

    Few said something and the Ref took offense.
    It's not funny.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:15 PM #8
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,577

    Default

    This game was garbage time from minute 7 on. Training day.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:49 PM #9
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    867

    Default

    1. first squad is unstoppable on offense and can flat out shut down any team that is not elite.
    2. the second squad for all their high recruitment rankings sure look underwhelming to this 'early' point in the year.
    3. it surprises me, almost shocked. this social group to a man, woman and child thinks this is our best team, the one that really really can win the national title...........yet 2 hours post game and there are only 7 comments under this thread to discuss tonight's game? blows me away. i know it was only a small school, and it was a 30 point win, but still. my memory is not great, but seems to me year the zags went to the final four, there were nearly a 100 comments and many hundreds on line. just an observation.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules