Thread: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 88
Northern Arizona 58
I was surprised that GU didn't score 90 points. Yet they did have 51 at the half. The starters didn't play much the second half, especially Kispert and Timme. Jalen Suggs didn't play at all. Few said he hurt his leg some in the second half of the Virginia game. It is not a serious injury, but really it was wise to rest him. Few also said he felt the players were somewhat tired from all of the travel into different time zones. I thought the starters played as well as I expected. They would have gotten to 100 easily I am sure if they had played the second half. Outside of Harris I didn't think the subs played all that great. Ballo looked better in spurts, but I didn't think Swather looked all that good. He missed a lot of threes. Harris got twelve and played good D. I can see that he will get playing time even in the better games. I think he's legit
Ayayi had a very good game. He had a double double, 17 and 19 and made 4 of 5 3 point shots. Very very good. timme had 14, Kispert 8, Watson 9 and Nembhard 10 with 7 assists. Strawther got 21 minutes and Harris 17. It's good they're getting playing time. Zags held NA to 23 first half points.
The good thing about this game is that the starters got some good rest. Getting ready for tomorrow's game.
Go Zags!