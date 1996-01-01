Thread: Post game radio GU-NAU

-
Post game radio GU-NAU
Hudson: GU a winner, not a lot of suspense, GU out 10-0 and 17-2. The starters got the work done and then in the second half we got to see the rest of the team for the most part. Zags 50% from the floor, but a miserable 7-28 from three @ 25%. Home win streak is now at 41 games. Ayayi had a double, double at 17-10. Harris a career high with with 12, Timme 14 and Nembhard 10. Shelton leads NAU with 20 on 7-18 shooting. Zags win rebounding 44-33. Watson 9 points three rebounds an assist and a steal. Nembhard 7 assists and 3 steals. Ayayi hadn'st scored much the past three games but he came out aggressive and scored the first 5. Timme 7-10 from the floor and 6 assists. Harris got to the line for 6-9 shooting and also had 2 rebounds and 2 assists. A lot of minutes for non starters: Strawther 21, Cook 17, Harris 16 and Ballo 12.
Few: Suggs tweaked his leg a bit in the second half of the Virginia game, bothered him a bit on the flight home so we decided to hold him out and we'll see about tomorrow. The technical was between me and the official, that's all I'm going to say about that. Joel as been turning down a lot of shots and we told him he needed to hunt his shots and we told him he needs to have his feet and hands ready on the catch. It was good to see him get back to that. It's been hard to make sure our guys get enough rest. With our traveling we've been skipping through a lot of time zones. We didn't do much of anything today and we got a lot of rest for our starters tonight and got a lot of minutes for some of our other guys. I was pretty happy with tonight and we'll see about tomorrow. Morrison said we needed a follow up on the technical question, "Get it out of him" Morrison said with a chuckle.
Hudson and Morrison again: Nembhard really had a nice line. He really has great passing ability. You really want Suggs in the lineup but Nembhard is nice fill in. I think Morrison said on the season Hembhard has 31 assists and 11 TO's on the season. The last 8 1/2 minutes weren't all that great for GU but if you are NAU you take something out of this as they shot 51% in the second half.
Ayayi: ON rebounds it's just the effort and the willingness to get into position. You just want to carve out some space. Morrison said he is so good at reading the angles and getting in the right spots for the rebounds. Morrison said you have to put in the work get those rebounds and Ayayi has been willing to that since he got here. Zags had nine players in double figure minutes tonight. That's it for tonight.
One more stat: Zags have 166 assists through 8 games.
-
