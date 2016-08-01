The Zags reschedule Northern Arizona, kicking off a four game home stand that starts with another back-to-back session of games. NAU hopes to extend its one game win streak and get their second win of the season (you have to say something to provide a little intrigue).

Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV: KHQ Spokane, Root Sports NW
Video Stream: https://watchstadium.com/live/northe...na-at-gonzaga/
Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=86
Live Stats: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary (as an aside, it appears that Gonzaga no longer uses statbroadcast.com)