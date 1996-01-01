Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Week 6 Polls

    Mantua
    Mar 2007
    Zag Country
    3,344

    Default Week 6 Polls

    Zags gain one more vote for a total of 62 on the the AP.

    Baylor has 2 votes.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...1/seasontype/2

    CBS Sports still ranks us #1

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/rankings/
    SorenTodd45
    Jan 2019
    Pasadena, CA
    850

    Washington State didn't get a single vote! And they are undefeated! I know they have played a bunch of cupcakes, but still. This is insulting. If this program is truly on the rise, then I hope we schedule them next year. We aren't afraid to play at Friel Court!
    scrooner
    Feb 2007
    1,280

    Baylor with one top 25 win, over #15 Illinois. Yes, totally makes sense that they are ranked over a team with 3 top 10 wins. /s
