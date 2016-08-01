Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Most dominant programs since 2000

    Default Most dominant programs since 2000

    I came across this during my perusals this morning. It is an interesting attempt at ranking the top teams of the century so far based on a combination of things like wins, KenPom rankings, NCAA results and the like.

    GU makes the top 10 on this list.

    https://bleacherreport.com/articles/...ams-since-2000


    Thanks Kitz.

    This one seems pretty fair to me.

    Yes, maybe even generous.
    A 20 year look back is absurd. Florida hasnt been a top ten since Billy left. Nova is top 3 now, Zags in top 5. Izzo acolytes still have influence and dont know how you can stomach Kentucky in top 10 anymore.
