Thread: Most dominant programs since 2000

Most dominant programs since 2000
I came across this during my perusals this morning. It is an interesting attempt at ranking the top teams of the century so far based on a combination of things like wins, KenPom rankings, NCAA results and the like.
GU makes the top 10 on this list.
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/...ams-since-2000
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo
Time
Thanks Kitz.
This one seems pretty fair to me.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Yes, maybe even generous.
A 20 year look back is absurd. Florida hasnt been a top ten since Billy left. Nova is top 3 now, Zags in top 5. Izzo acolytes still have influence and dont know how you can stomach Kentucky in top 10 anymore.
