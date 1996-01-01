It's Game Day: Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona
Good morning everyone. It's Game Day, the best day of the week. Zags are playing Northern Arizona, who play in the Big Sky league. They are now 1-5 in non-conference play. I am really looking forward to seeing our boys in action once again. Game Day is always the best day of the week for me. I got some new sweats for Christmas, really nice red ones. Zag redness. I've always liked the red color, and wish we wore it more. That's just me. I am still wearing my favorite Zag sweatshirt. I've had it for two years now and continue to wear it in just about every game. I've worn it for every game this year for sure. So it's kind of become my lucky piece of Zag gear.
Have a great day, and enjoy the game tonight.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!