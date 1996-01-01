Thread: Is Sr. Kispert better than Jr Morrison?

Results 1 to 14 of 14

Is Sr. Kispert better than Jr Morrison?

    2006 Adam Morrison was an all-american, the runner up for player of the year award (in a very close vote with JJ Reddick) and a Gonzaga legend who graced 2 covers of Sports Illustrated. Many fans would reflexively say his year at GU was the best individual Gonzaga season ever. He was subsequently picked 3rd in the NBA draft.

    Through 7 games (small, but not tiny sample) against mostly great teams, CK is playing better in my opinion. Even if/when CK has a dropoff in his shooting percentages, I think this year from him may realistically be in that conversation as perhaps equal or better than Morrison's big year. Morrison played on a worse team and was far more relied upon. That matters a lot. He had to carry the team and seemed to like it that way. For the Zags to win big games, he HAD to go nuts. These Zags don't need CK like that, which puts less pressure on Kispert. Opponents' defenses must also worry a lot more about other players, whereas they could focus more on Morrison. But the comparison is still revealing without needing to reach a conclusion either way. If you could time-travel a 2006 Adam Morrison on this team, I think his stats would look very similar to CK (better from 2, worse from 3).

    • Rebounding - This one's basically a wash with both guys averaging 6boards per 40.
    • Defense - I didn't watch Morrison much, but my impression is most think he was a below-average defender and senior CK is at least average. Advantage CK.
    • Assists - CK has a better team, and has the advantage with 3 assists per40, Ammo with 1.9
    • 3pt shooting - CK (ridiculous) 52% on 9.5 per40 / Adam 43% on 5.7 per40. CK's will come down, but likely still advantage CK or a wash.
    • 2pt shooting - CK 79% on 7.2 per40 / Adam 52% on 14.7 per40 (so Adam took double the number of 2pt shots). Advantage CK but he has the luxury of half as many attempts.
    • FTs and drawing fouls - CK 86% on 4.2 per40 / Adam 77% on 10.7(!) per40. Advantage Adam.
    • Points overall - CK 29.9 points per40 / Morrison 30.7 points per40 (wash)



    Ammo was the #3 pick. If CK keeps this up, will he possibly be the rare college senior top10 pick? Either way, this could be a historically great senior year from Kispert.
    Cmon. Just enjoy CK.
    It's interesting seeing those stats. I didn't realize how close it was. I think Cory wins out because of his defense and efficiency. But there's no question of the game was on the line that I'd rather have Ammo.
    “I didn't watch Morrison much“ - I think if you had, you wouldn’t be posing this question.
    One stat you dont see is how much Morrison had to move to create shots. Kispert is a better shooter, but he wouldn't be as productive if you put him in morrisons spot. Morrison, however, would thrive in today's team. It's a great off season discussion but I'd have to go Morrison
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08
    “I didn't watch Morrison much“ - I think if you had, you wouldn’t be posing this question.
    Why? What can you tell me that would be relevant? I'm curious to know what might not be reflected in Morrison's junior year stats.

    And to Jazz (or others) who don't want to contribute, yet bother replying just to censor or scold people not to talk about a given topic. Would you please not bother?
    Quote Originally Posted by krozman
    One stat you dont see is how much Morrison had to move to create shots. Kispert is a better shooter, but he wouldn't be as productive if you put him in morrisons spot. Morrison, however, would thrive in today's team. It's a great off season discussion but I'd have to go Morrison
    Thanks for point that out, Krozman! Do you think Ammo had a better handle? Seems like he could break down defenders 1-on-1 better than CK.
    Quote Originally Posted by StatsZag
    That was neither a scold or censorship. Ammo’s on GU Rushmore. And didn’t play what would have been a Wooden senior year easy. And he played mostly with players who wouldn’t be in the rotation this year, ok, save Batista.
    Adam could impose his will on a game, and nobody could do anything to stop it. He wasn’t surrounded with the talent and other teams could focus their entire game plan around stopping him. My biggest issue with Corey‘s career, not necessarily this year, is that he tends to disappear when playing superior talent, but can play very well against equal or inferior talent. Adam would go after everyone and find a way to come out on top. Now, I’m not saying Adam is a player I would choose if I was trying to build a team to win it all, but there are very few players I would rather watch than him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
    "below average defender" might be giving ammo too much credit. there is a LOT more daylight between CK and Ammo defensively than you suggest here.
    Yup agreed. We were like 150th nationally in defense that year lol. Without Adam Morrison’s run we aren’t what we are today, period. He might be a better overall player based on what skills he has but Adam woulda most likely been better with lots of help too. No way can I put Kispert over the legend who was at all Wooden level without help lol
    The story I remember from recruiting Morrison was this:

    Mark Few went to watch Adam Morrison play at his HS game from advice from an assistant. He watched the game and was not impressed. He was ready to leave. Someone gave him the stats at halftime and Morrison had like 25 or 30 (I cant remember now)

    Few said Ill stay for the second half LOL
    Ammo was better but I’m not sure he would fit into this lineup. He was so good at offense, and creating his own shot but he was also so bad on defense. Maybe he didn’t want to pick up fouls due to his necessity to the team, but that’s probably being kind to Adam. I’ve heard him talk about how he would struggle to play with the more athletic teams that GU has put on the floor. At least defensively.
    Kispert has been better than expected. (Like everybody on this team?). I feel confident he will have an nba career.
