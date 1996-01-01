Thread: Is Sr. Kispert better than Jr Morrison?

Rebounding - This one's basically a wash with both guys averaging 6boards per 40.

Defense - I didn't watch Morrison much, but my impression is most think he was a below-average defender and senior CK is at least average. Advantage CK.

Assists - CK has a better team, and has the advantage with 3 assists per40, Ammo with 1.9

3pt shooting - CK (ridiculous) 52% on 9.5 per40 / Adam 43% on 5.7 per40. CK's will come down, but likely still advantage CK or a wash.

2pt shooting - CK 79% on 7.2 per40 / Adam 52% on 14.7 per40 (so Adam took double the number of 2pt shots). Advantage CK but he has the luxury of half as many attempts.

FTs and drawing fouls - CK 86% on 4.2 per40 / Adam 77% on 10.7(!) per40. Advantage Adam.

Points overall - CK 29.9 points per40 / Morrison 30.7 points per40 (wash)

2006 Adam Morrison was an all-american, the runner up for player of the year award (in a very close vote with JJ Reddick) and a Gonzaga legend who graced 2 covers of Sports Illustrated. Many fans would reflexively say his year at GU was the best individual Gonzaga season ever. He was subsequently picked 3rd in the NBA draft.Through 7 games (small, but not tiny sample) against mostly great teams, CK is playing better in my opinion. Even if/when CK has a dropoff in his shooting percentages, I think this year from him may realistically be in that conversation as perhaps equal or better than Morrison's big year. Morrison played on a worse team and was far more relied upon. That matters a lot. He had to carry the team and seemed to like it that way. For the Zags to win big games, he HAD to go nuts. These Zags don't need CK like that, which puts less pressure on Kispert. Opponents' defenses must also worry a lot more about other players, whereas they could focus more on Morrison. But the comparison is still revealing without needing to reach a conclusion either way. If you could time-travel a 2006 Adam Morrison on this team, I think his stats would look very similar to CK (better from 2, worse from 3).Ammo was the #3 pick. If CK keeps this up, will he possibly be the rare college senior top10 pick? Either way, this could be a historically great senior year from Kispert.