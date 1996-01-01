Thread: LMU pauses basketball

This seasons schedule will be a dance.
https://patch.com/california/los-ang...ties-due-covid
This seasons schedule will be a dance.
https://patch.com/california/los-ang...ties-due-covid
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...e-of-covid-19/
This is the more troubling story. Combined with Coach K's influence and his stated preference for suspending the season, it's got me worried.
I think this is why the Zags didn't reschedule with Idaho or schedule anything at all with Eastern. If Gonzaga loses a conference game like this I'd expect them to see if one of the local teams is also free to get something in during that window.
Stay Calm.