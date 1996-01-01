Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: LMU pauses basketball

  1. Today, 12:23 PM #1
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,924

    Default LMU pauses basketball

    This seasons schedule will be a dance.

    https://patch.com/california/los-ang...ties-due-covid
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:41 PM #2
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,507

    Default

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...e-of-covid-19/

    This is the more troubling story. Combined with Coach K's influence and his stated preference for suspending the season, it's got me worried.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:52 PM #3
    kdaleb's Avatar
    kdaleb
    kdaleb is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Vancouver, WA
    Posts
    57,230

    Default

    I think this is why the Zags didn't reschedule with Idaho or schedule anything at all with Eastern. If Gonzaga loses a conference game like this I'd expect them to see if one of the local teams is also free to get something in during that window.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:56 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,164

    Default

    Stay Calm.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules