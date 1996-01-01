Thread: When Selflessness Meets Skill

One thing that is a breath of fresh air and not often seen in CBB in this day and age is when the selflessness of the players matches the skills of the players. Seeing this team in action, play out before our eyes, is one that I hope everyone is not taking for granted. This team can be historically good, and it is because of 1) how skilled they are, but 2) how unselfish they are and how much they buy in to the "team" concept. Here are a few examples of the team's unselfishness:
1) Aaron Cook, who averaged 16 ppg for a solid program at SIU, coming to GU, knowingly that he will be a backup guard. When AN becomes immediately eligible, Cook has been delegated to mostly a defensive stopper and he has THRIVED. Not only does he provide high energy and defends, but he can add 4-8 ppg scoring as well. Just rock solid. Post games, I always see him posting about our wins. Kid seems glued in to his roll.
2) Joel Ayayi, who was a fringe first round draft pick last year, decides to come back to help the Zags win a national championship. How often do we see a kid come back after declaring and then when he does return, it is all about the stats that he wants to put up, mostly taking ill advised shots and forcing the issue. Joel? He is as happy with 18 boards for his team and constant steadiness out of the guard position, as if he would be if he had 18 points. Oh, you know what else is selfless besides rebounding? DEFENSE. Joel locks in consistently and defends. The best "4th option" in the land. You dont improve like he has unless you work your butt off. Joel clearly has done this. Love Ayayi.
3) Suggs- I said it when it happened... how many top 3 nba draft picks would return after what looked to be a devastating injury, in a somewhat meaningless game in December? Jalen did. How many top 3 picks would defer to his teammates when playing on national tv like he did yesterday and focus more on 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals like he did yesterday? How many top 3 picks want to actually play defense too? Jalen does.
4) Nembhard- The guy was a Mcdonalds All American and could have been the star on Florida's team this year. 2 time SEC starter. Decides to come to Gonzaga originally to sit out, work on his game, and be the starting PG for the team in 21-22. Instead, he welcomes the opportunity to join the squad a year early, play backup point guard, and play totally within himself. Not forcing anything, sharing the rock and doing the little things to help us win. Guy had 8 assists yesterday and was 3-3 from the floor. Talk about efficient (and selfless).
5) Kispert- Just the ultimate team leader. Anytime the team needs to gather and talk things out, Corey is always in the middle of it. You dont go from a fringe All WCC player to a potential Lottery Pick without some serious time in the gym. His rise reminds me of KO's years back. How does one improve so much over seasons? Hard hard work. Corey is all about winning, and the winning and his hard work will pay off.
6) Anton- Gets a lot of flack on this board, and sometimes by me, but it is undeniable, he does do little things (that turn in to big things) to help this team win. Play decent defense on Luke Garza, who is about 100 lbs heavier than him? Dive for lose balls all the time, lock in on defense, defend other teams big men to prevent Drew from getting in foul trouble? Anton does so many winning things.
7) Dom Harris- I am including him to highlight because the kid was around top 50 as a freshman prospect. He is no chopped liver. He could have easily came to GU, got minutes as a freshman and been hyped up a ton going in to his soph year. Instead he decided to actively recruit Jalen and Julian to the fold, knowing probably damn well that Jalen as a zag meant reduced minutes for him. He wanted to win and knew Suggs on GU his freshman year would help that.
8) Timme-- it doesnt take long after looking at tape to see the activity and selflessness of DT. Guy must set 50 screens a game. Constantly finding angles to set up his teammates and allow the motion offense to run like a well oiled machine. Not all AA candidates are setting screens like DT is.
9) The bench is so into games as well. Always rooting on their guys. Some college teams have this, but I dont see a lot of unanimous #1 teams who always have this. Its a testament to how much guys like each other.
Elephant in the room is FP overseas and how the pundits thought losing FP was a loss. Not sure about that. The team looks more together than ever and seems to be playing for each other and with each other. Cohesiveness goes a long way.
Three potential first team all americans and no overriding egos. Add in a HOF coach and it is poetry in motion. Just beautiful, beautiful basketball.
Everyone is buying in to their own roles and that is a reason we have a chance, and a good one, to do something no GU team has ever done before. Heck, we have a chance to do something no team has done since the 1970's.
Selflessness- goes a long way in basketball, and a long way in life. Winners are selfless.