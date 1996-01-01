Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: GU vs Northern Arizona - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Default GU vs Northern Arizona - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Another set of back to backs before conference play. Short window.

    What are you hoping to see in this game against Northern Arizona? What are you expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    Default

    Hope to see some bench players in the 2nd half. I'm sure Corey and Drew are emotionally drained after yesterday's exciting win. Will be the usual 3 guys on the call on ROOT Sports. Can't wait to hear Dan Dickau slobber all over Corey's amazing feat yesterday.

    My cousin's son goes to NAU, but I think I know where my loyalties lie with this game.
    Default

    Zags 95

    NA 74

    Zags tie record of 80+ games scored to start yr.
