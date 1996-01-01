Thread: Kispert

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

i just feel a deep need to start a thread for Corey Kispert because he has become a phenom. The way he is playing is just phenominal. His play this year is a really good reason why It's really valuable to play for 4 years.



I saw Corey play a couple times when he was in high school because my grandson who played for Selah played in tournaments that Kispert's AAU team played in. I knew he was special way back when, and was so happy when he signed to play at Gonzaga. He was really high on Few's list, even as a freshman. And then he got hurt, and he never quite came back that year. Kind of reminds me of what has happened to Watson. The next couple years Corey played as a role player because of the awesome play of Hachimura and Clark. Last year he played a somewhat better role, but I'd say he was strictly a 3 point shooter, and really not too good on defense.



And now this year, and he's a senior, and he has turned into one of the All-Time Best Zag players. I'm not sure what he has done, but I'm pretty sure he has worked on his game in ways he has never before. He seems bigger but quicker. He gets to the rim in ways he never could before, and he's shooting the 3 with the confidence that he had in high school, but he's doing it against the best college teams in the country. That block he had on that Virginia guard who was penetrating to the basket was really really beautiful. The refs just had to ruin a great defensive play and call a foul.



Kispert just kept blowing my mind today as he kept canning one 3 after another, and with each he seemed to go out a little further just to challenge himself. And dang if he didn't hit it, and go out further and hit it too. He finally missed as he went out all the way to Tim Buck Tu. I thought Gonzaga was going to really have a really tough game. I was pretty nervous at the start of the game. But my confidence grew just about at the same rate Corey's did. He hit one, then two, then three. And I began to think of Suggs' game against West Virginia when he made like 5 first half 3's. And by God, Corey just kept hitting them and I think had 7 by half time and the Zags had just blown the game wide open. He hit a couple more, and then Few took him out. I really wish Few had let him break the record because he deserved it.



And there is one more word I want to say about Corey. He's humble. And that's one thing that Zagness is all about. That and THE HAIR.



Go Zags!