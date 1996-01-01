Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Kispert

  Today, 06:15 PM
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,398

    Default Kispert

    i just feel a deep need to start a thread for Corey Kispert because he has become a phenom. The way he is playing is just phenominal. His play this year is a really good reason why It's really valuable to play for 4 years.

    I saw Corey play a couple times when he was in high school because my grandson who played for Selah played in tournaments that Kispert's AAU team played in. I knew he was special way back when, and was so happy when he signed to play at Gonzaga. He was really high on Few's list, even as a freshman. And then he got hurt, and he never quite came back that year. Kind of reminds me of what has happened to Watson. The next couple years Corey played as a role player because of the awesome play of Hachimura and Clark. Last year he played a somewhat better role, but I'd say he was strictly a 3 point shooter, and really not too good on defense.

    And now this year, and he's a senior, and he has turned into one of the All-Time Best Zag players. I'm not sure what he has done, but I'm pretty sure he has worked on his game in ways he has never before. He seems bigger but quicker. He gets to the rim in ways he never could before, and he's shooting the 3 with the confidence that he had in high school, but he's doing it against the best college teams in the country. That block he had on that Virginia guard who was penetrating to the basket was really really beautiful. The refs just had to ruin a great defensive play and call a foul.

    Kispert just kept blowing my mind today as he kept canning one 3 after another, and with each he seemed to go out a little further just to challenge himself. And dang if he didn't hit it, and go out further and hit it too. He finally missed as he went out all the way to Tim Buck Tu. I thought Gonzaga was going to really have a really tough game. I was pretty nervous at the start of the game. But my confidence grew just about at the same rate Corey's did. He hit one, then two, then three. And I began to think of Suggs' game against West Virginia when he made like 5 first half 3's. And by God, Corey just kept hitting them and I think had 7 by half time and the Zags had just blown the game wide open. He hit a couple more, and then Few took him out. I really wish Few had let him break the record because he deserved it.

    And there is one more word I want to say about Corey. He's humble. And that's one thing that Zagness is all about. That and THE HAIR.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 06:22 PM
    Larryzag
    Larryzag
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Chattaroy, WA
    Posts
    237

    Default

    How did Corey get this good? I know he has worked on his game, but I've never seen this much improvement from one year to the next. He has gone from probable second round pick to first round I believe.
  Today, 06:24 PM
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,524

    Default

    There was a video of Corey' pandemic, summer training.
    His Dad has a full sized outdoor court built for him and he had to practice dribbling against the family bulldog.
    It's not funny.
  Today, 06:38 PM
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    690

    Default

    He's been this good. It just wasn't his time.

    I remember when someone criticized his shot because it always hit iron on the way through. Never a swish in his opinion. Haven't heard anything lately

  Today, 06:52 PM
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,446

    Default

    He's been such a joy to watch this year and it's wonderful to see a great young man enjoy well-deserved success.

    He was touted as the second coming of Thunder Dan Majerle on his way into the program, and as Reborn noted in the OP he had early setbacks with his injury and finding a role on teams loaded with frontcourt talent. He has now come into his own and it's been a thing to behold. He's got the eye of the tiger and I love watching it.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Today, 07:13 PM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,921

    Default

    He started on a stacked team as a freshman, ahead of Norvell. Then He got hurt and sort of lost his spot, lost his confidence maybe.
    . He played his role for the last two years but now he’s the man.
    I thought back then he had a chance to be real good. I thought he had a chance to be a great college player. Turns out he’s even better. Now I think he’s got a legitimate shot at the NBA. I’d bet that he’s a first rounder next year.
  Today, 07:21 PM
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,703

    Default

    I feel quite confident in saying that CK will be a top 20 draft pick. Shooting 3's is at a premium high these days, he is one of the best if not best shooters in the draft... and he is 6'7, stocky and is actually very athletic. Also has great character and will be coming off a national championship
  Today, 07:23 PM
    Spink
    Spink
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    120

    Default

    Haha! That was a huge thread. We need to resurrect it. Not to make the user "look bad" but just the amazing journey Kispert has come!
  Today, 07:32 PM
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    843

    Default

    That's a great comparison. I was a huge Suns fan back in the day (living in Tempe) and I actually met Dan a couple of times. Yes, I see so much of Dan in Corey. I love Corey, he's one of my favorite Zags. I'm so happy he was able to show his mad skills on NATIONAL TELEVISION.

    As to taking him out in the 2nd half, we do have another game in two days. And a game after that. A tired Corey is no good for us.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  Today, 07:34 PM
    katman50's Avatar
    katman50
    katman50
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    768

    Default

    It wasn't that long ago when Corey was pilloried by many on this board. Fans can sure be fickle.
