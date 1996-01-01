Thread: Post game media

Nice interview with CK after the game.
https://mobile.twitter.com/marchmadn...94957850857476
KHQ-TV Spokane sportscaster Dennis Patchin tonight on Drew Timme's performance at today's GU-UVA game: "He has more moves than a 4 year old at Hoopfest"!
ESPN. https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401270544
And it should read, POST game media. Doh!
Really great John Blanchette column: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-rave-reviews/
Dan Dickau hit nine 3s twice – the first time 20 years ago against Santa Clara, then a year later against Loyola Marymount. Kevin Pangos equaled against WSU in 2011. Zag legends, both.
“They are,” agreed Few. “But Corey’s a legendary Gonzaga player. He’s not only done it on the floor, but you literally could not have a better leader or representative of your program than Corey Kispert. He’s a walking poster child, not only of Gonzaga basketball but why we have college sports.”
Jim Meehan's report: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...anked-foe-dom/
Analysis: Gonzaga rolls past another ranked foe, dominates No. 16 Virginia 98-75It speaks volumes about their feel for the game, Few said. I feel like were making right basketball play a lot of the time and then just innately how unselfish they are. They like each other, they like passing. Consequently, those teams are hard to guard when the ball is moving like that and you dont necessarily know defensively where its going to come from.
