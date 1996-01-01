Thread: Gonzaga vs Virginia Post Game analysis and thoughts

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Gonzaga 98

Virginia 75



Great game by our Zags. I never would have thought that the Zags could score 98 points against Virginia. And honestly, I would never think that any team could. They are that good on defense. But this was an unusual game for the game. Or was it. They scored 100 against Kansas. Kispert and Timme were simple unstoppable, in the same way as they were against Kansas. Kispert made 9-13 threes, tying Dan Dickau's record for the most 3s in a game. Kispert shot 11-15 for the game and scored 32 points, also a season high. Timme was equally unstoppable from the inside canning11-13 for 29 points. I was wondering how Timme would do against Hull, the 7'1" center for Virginia. I'd say pretty well.



The other awesome thing to watch was the Defense. Zags held Virginia to 31 first half points and 7 of those came in the last minute and a half. Our defense was just great. We were able to both double down low and shut off the 3 point shooters. Gonzaga had 8 steals and 26 assists. Pretty cool, and they only turned the ball over 7 times for a season low.



I may write more later. I want to get this posted. It's already late.



Go Zags!