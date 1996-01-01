Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Gonzaga vs Virginia Post Game analysis and thoughts

    Default Gonzaga vs Virginia Post Game analysis and thoughts

    Gonzaga 98
    Virginia 75

    Great game by our Zags. I never would have thought that the Zags could score 98 points against Virginia. And honestly, I would never think that any team could. They are that good on defense. But this was an unusual game for the game. Or was it. They scored 100 against Kansas. Kispert and Timme were simple unstoppable, in the same way as they were against Kansas. Kispert made 9-13 threes, tying Dan Dickau's record for the most 3s in a game. Kispert shot 11-15 for the game and scored 32 points, also a season high. Timme was equally unstoppable from the inside canning11-13 for 29 points. I was wondering how Timme would do against Hull, the 7'1" center for Virginia. I'd say pretty well.

    The other awesome thing to watch was the Defense. Zags held Virginia to 31 first half points and 7 of those came in the last minute and a half. Our defense was just great. We were able to both double down low and shut off the 3 point shooters. Gonzaga had 8 steals and 26 assists. Pretty cool, and they only turned the ball over 7 times for a season low.

    I may write more later. I want to get this posted. It's already late.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!!
    Not sure if this should go here, but rather than start a post game media thread here is the writeup from the Charlottesville VA Daily Progress:

    Link: https://dailyprogress.com/sports/vir...9e74eb240.html

    From the article Bennett, "We were overwhelmed"
    Quote Originally Posted by Section 116
    Not sure if this should go here, but rather than start a post game media thread here is the writeup from the Charlottesville VA Daily Progress:

    Link: https://dailyprogress.com/sports/vir...9e74eb240.html


    From the article Bennett, "We were overwhelmed"
    I think Bennett is class all the way. The quotes in the article made it sound like the thrashing was all because of his team not meeting the challenge. I would bet heavily that the reporter left out the quotes from Tony praising Few and the Zags.
    from the above article
    “I definitely think that a couple of us were scared,” Virginia point guard Kihei Clark admitted. “I don’t know if it was because we were playing Gonzaga or the moment, but you could kind of feel it a little bit.”
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    Gonzaga 98
    Virginia 75

    Great game by our Zags. I never would have thought that the Zags could score 98 points against Virginia. And honestly, I would never think that any team could. They are that good on defense. But this was an unusual game for the game. Or was it. They scored 100 against Kansas. Kispert and Timme were simple unstoppable, in the same way as they were against Kansas. Kispert made 9-13 threes, tying Dan Dickau's record for the most 3s in a game. Kispert shot 11-15 for the game and scored 32 points, also a season high. Timme was equally unstoppable from the inside canning11-13 for 29 points. I was wondering how Timme would do against Hull, the 7'1" center for Virginia. I'd say pretty well.

    The other awesome thing to watch was the Defense. Zags held Virginia to 31 first half points and 7 of those came in the last minute and a half. Our defense was just great. We were able to both double down low and shut off the 3 point shooters. Gonzaga had 8 steals and 26 assists. Pretty cool, and they only turned the ball over 7 times for a season low.

    I may write more later. I want to get this posted. It's already late.

    Go Zags!
    I was at the game...we were all struck by how quiet it was in the arena. Offhand, I'd say there were between 1500-2000, of which a good 10% were Drew's family and friends.

    I'll write much more later tonight, plenty of pictures to download, including one of a happy and healthy Martynas Arlauskas. First thing I'm going to do is watch the game on the DVR.

    Heartwarming to see Corey again and meet his parents. It must be tough on them...having to fly nearly 2000 miles to see their son play in person.
    Anyone know the single game records for 3s? Did Kispert tie Dickau with 9??


    Quote Originally Posted by McZag
    Anyone know the single game records for 3’s? Did Kispert tie Dickau with 9??


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Yes and I believe Kevin Pangos tied it as a freshman also vs Wazzou
    Quote Originally Posted by McZag
    Anyone know the single game records for 3’s? Did Kispert tie Dickau with 9??


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Yes. Dickau nailed 9 in a game at LMU.
